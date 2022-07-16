Give Now
In Photos: San Diego Pride Parade returns with large turnout after COVID hiatus

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published July 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM PDT
San Diego Pride Parade 1
Matthew Bowler
San Diegans march in the first Pride parade after the COVID pandemic began, July 16, 2022.

Thousands of San Diegans turned out to participate in this year's Pride Parade, the first since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

_DSF5772.jpg
Matthew Bowler
A person in a unicorn costume marches down the streets of Hillcrest as part of the San Diego Pride Parade, July 16, 2022.

The theme for this year’s Pride celebration is “Justice with Joy,” a theme filled with emotion for San Diego Pride executive director Fernando Lopez Jr, who said, “We’re back and it’s just so beautiful and meaningful to be back together in community, and I know that our community and I have missed this, and we really need a win right now.”

San Diego Pride Parade 2022 3
Matthew Bowler
A San Diego Pride Parade participant poses while on a float, July 16, 2022.

The parade began at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at University Ave. and Normal St. and ended at the entrance of the Pride Festival in Laurel St. (See map)

San Diego Pride 2022 4
Matthew Bowler
Hundreds of San Diego Pride Parade participants march on the streets of Hillcrest, July 16, 2022.
San Diego Pride 2022 5
Matthew Bowler
San Diego Pride Parade goers pose for a photo, July 16, 2022.
San Diego Pride 2022 6
Matthew Bowler
San Diego Pride Parade attendees pose for a photo, July 16, 2022.
San Diego Pride 2022 7
Matthew Bowler
Marchers at the San Diego Pride Parade hold up a rainbow design of the Mexican flag, July 16, 2022.
San Diego Pride 2022 8
Matthew Bowler
San Diego Pride Parade attendees sit on the sideline of the parade to cheer marchers on, July 16, 2022.
San Diego Pride 2022 9
Matthew Bowler
San Diego Pride Parade attendees watch from the sidelines as marchers make their way to the festival entrance, July 16, 2022.
San Diego Pride 2022 10
Matthew Bowler
A San Diego Pride Parade goer holds a sign that says "Reproductive rights are an American value," July 16, 2022.
San Diego Pride 2022 11
Matthew Bowler
A group in costume marches in the San Diego Pride Parade, July 16, 2022.
San Diego Pride 2022 12
Matthew Bowler
A person in costume marches in the San Diego Pride Parade, July 16, 2022.
San Diego Pride 2022 13
Matthew Bowler
A San Diego Pride Parade goer waves the lesbian Pride flag, July 16, 2022.
San Diego Pride 2022 14
Matthew Bowler
A San Diego Pride Parade attendee celebrates while marching in Hillcrest, July 16, 2022.
San Diego Pride 2022 15
A member of San Diego's 501st Legion poses for a photo at the Pride parade, July 16, 2022.
San Diego Pride 2022 16
Matthew Bowler
A member of the 501st Legion poses for a photo while marching in the San Diego Pride Parade, July 16, 2022.
City News Service

Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
