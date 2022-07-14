Give Now
San Diego Pride returns 'full scale' after pandemic pause

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published July 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM PDT
San Diego Pride attendees march during the parade, July 2017.
KPBS Staff
San Diego Pride attendees march during the parade, July 2017.

San Diego Pride executive director Fernando Lopez Jr. said this weekend's upcoming festival is going to be a massive, joyful event.

For the first time in three years, San Diego Pride is back. This Saturday, the San Diego Pride parade returns to the streets of Hillcrest. These and other Pride events mark the return of fully in-person festivities for the first time since the pandemic began.

"I think everyone is absolutely ready for Pride. Ready to celebrate, ready to come out and be joyful," San Diego Pride executive director Fernando Lopez Jr. said. "We were all isolated, separated from our friends, family and loved ones for two years. And that means it's been three years of full scale Pride, and everyone is ready to come out."

Lopez joined Midday Edition on Thursday to talk about what the return of in-person pride festivities means to them.

"It connects us to each other, and it tells us the long road of work that we have ahead of us," he said. "To make sure that LGBTQ people are fully protected, equal citizens in the United States and hopefully all around the world. It's one of the most moving and meaningful weekends of my year, every single year."

KPBS Midday Edition
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
