San Diego Pride returns 'full scale' after pandemic pause

For the first time in three years, San Diego Pride is back. This Saturday, the San Diego Pride parade returns to the streets of Hillcrest. These and other Pride events mark the return of fully in-person festivities for the first time since the pandemic began.

"I think everyone is absolutely ready for Pride. Ready to celebrate, ready to come out and be joyful," San Diego Pride executive director Fernando Lopez Jr. said. "We were all isolated, separated from our friends, family and loved ones for two years. And that means it's been three years of full scale Pride, and everyone is ready to come out."

Lopez joined Midday Edition on Thursday to talk about what the return of in-person pride festivities means to them.

"It connects us to each other, and it tells us the long road of work that we have ahead of us," he said. "To make sure that LGBTQ people are fully protected, equal citizens in the United States and hopefully all around the world. It's one of the most moving and meaningful weekends of my year, every single year."