Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

New water quality tests raise questions over beach safety

By Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published July 20, 2022 at 5:53 PM PDT
imperial-beach-sign.jpg
Matthew Hoffman
/
KPBS
A sign warning of high bacteria levels in the ocean water is seen at Imperial Beach, Calif. July 4, 2022.

Recently implemented water quality tests at San Diego's beaches have raised questions over whether some San Diego beaches are safe for swimming.

The new tests, which began in May, use DNA technology to test bacteria levels in the water. The initial tests yielded results that triggered a wave of beach closures in Imperial Beach and Coronado that were later reversed.

Now, the county is letting the public choose whether to swim in the water despite finding water pollution levels that could pose a threat to public health. The county had taken the position that it can’t close beaches as the result of water quality tests alone.

MacKenzie Elmer, environment reporter for Voice of San Diego, joined Midday Edition with more on the story.

Local
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
More News