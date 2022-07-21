In photos: Comic-Con International returns to the San Diego Convention Center

July 18 | July 20 | July 21

It has been three years since San Diego Comic-Con returned in full swing due to the pandemic. Cosplayers, gamers, and other pop-culture aficionados are once again free to congregate in the legendary exhibit halls at the San Diego Convention Center. An excited exodus of con-goers from all genres are expected to show up and geek out over their favorite artists, films, games and media heroes after much delay.

Although tickets and passes for admission are sold out (majority of which are carried over from the 2020 Comic-Con), it doesn’t mean everyone yearning to attend should be put out. Visit Comic-Con as KPBS’ eyes and ears, pass through the Argonath to Hall H and say “hello” once more to the ultimate con kingdom. As the late Stan Lee would say, excelsior!

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout Comic-Con International.

Monday, July 18

Beth Accomando A sign outside the San Diego Convention Center says "Welcome to Comic-Con International." July 18, 2022.

Beth Accomando People build sand sculptures as part of Audible's offsite Comic-Con activation, "The Audible Beach." San Diego, Calif. July 18, 2022.

Beth Accomando A mural depicting the character Beavis from the cartoon "Beavis and Butt-Head" is painted in honor of Comic-Con International. San Diego, Calif. July 18, 2022.

Wednesday, July 20

Elma Gonzalez Attendees of San Diego Comic-Con International in front of the San Diego Convention Center. July 20, 2022.

Kitty Alvarado Fans cosplay at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. San Diego, Calif. July 20, 2022.

Thursday, July 21

Alexander Nguyen William Shatner signing his name in cement at the William Shatner handprint ceremony at the lobby of Theatre Box San Diego. July 21, 2022.

Alexander Nguyen William Shatner's handprint and signature in cement at the lobby of Theatre Box San Diego. July 21, 2022.

Alexander Nguyen Original Captain Kirk, William Shatner, with "Strange New Worlds" Capt. Kirk, Paul Wesley, at the William Shatner handprint ceremony at the lobby of Theatre Box San Diego. July 21, 2022.

Alexander Nguyen Konnor Heredia from San Francisco, Calif. cosplaying as a character from "Moon Knight." July 21, 2022. Heredia has been coming to Comic-Con for three years.

Alexander Nguyen Dylan Carter from Springfield, Illinois cosplaying as Aquaman at the San Diego Convention Center. July 21, 2022.

Alexander Nguyen Raine Huszar, 2, dressed up as baby Princess Peach and Steve Huszar as "wedding Bowser" from Santa Cruz. San Diego Convention Center. July 21, 2022.

Alexander Nguyen Boyd Johnson from San Diego cosplayed as the clown from "IT." San Diego Convention Center. July 21, 2022. Johnson has been coming to Comic-Con for 10 years.

Alexander Nguyen Jeremiah Delarato, 8, from Phoenix, Ariz. attended Comic-Con International with his father. He said this is his first time attending the convention. San Diego Convention Center. July 21, 2022.