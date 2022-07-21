In photos: Comic-Con International returns to the San Diego Convention Center

It has been three years since San Diego Comic-Con returned in full swing due to the pandemic. Cosplayers, gamers, and other pop-culture aficionados are once again free to congregate in the legendary exhibit halls at the San Diego Convention Center. An excited exodus of con-goers from all genres are expected to show up and geek out over their favorite artists, films, games and media heroes after much delay.
Although tickets and passes for admission are sold out (majority of which are carried over from the 2020 Comic-Con), it doesn’t mean everyone yearning to attend should be put out. Visit Comic-Con as KPBS’ eyes and ears, pass through the Argonath to Hall H and say “hello” once more to the ultimate con kingdom. As the late Stan Lee would say, excelsior!
Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout Comic-Con International.