Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Falling COVID-19 numbers move San Diego to CDC's 'medium' risk level

By City News Service
Published August 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM PDT
Children get vaccinated for COVID-19
Nicholas McVicker
/
KPBS
Children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years old are photographed receiving their COVID-19 vaccines at Rady Children's Hospital on June 21, 2022

San Diego County is no longer on the federal government's "high" COVID-19 activity category Thursday, advancing to the "medium" level thanks to the falling rate of new virus-related hospital admissions.

The county moved into the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "high" category in mid-July when the average daily rate of people being admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 topped 11.5 per 100,000 residents.

The CDC bases its rating on the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the region.

The move from the "high" tier to "medium" will not have any practical effect for residents as the county already opted against reimposing an indoor mask-wearing mandate.

San Diego County reported more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Tags

Local Tracking COVID-19
More News