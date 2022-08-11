Falling COVID-19 numbers move San Diego to CDC's 'medium' risk level

San Diego County is no longer on the federal government's "high" COVID-19 activity category Thursday, advancing to the "medium" level thanks to the falling rate of new virus-related hospital admissions.

The county moved into the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "high" category in mid-July when the average daily rate of people being admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 topped 11.5 per 100,000 residents.

The CDC bases its rating on the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the region.

The move from the "high" tier to "medium" will not have any practical effect for residents as the county already opted against reimposing an indoor mask-wearing mandate.

San Diego County reported more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.