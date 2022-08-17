Give Now
Expert: CDC rollback of COVID safety measures 'premature'

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM PDT
A sign advising visitors to wear a facial covering in Del Mar, Calif. Aug. 14, 2020.
KPBS Staff
A sign advising visitors to wear a facial covering in Del Mar, Calif. Aug. 14, 2020.

The recent announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that many long-standing COVID safety guidelines would be scaled back has been met with a mixed response.

While many have seen the rollback as a positive change in the pandemic's trajectory, some health experts have called into question whether or not the decision was motivated by science.

The move coincides with San Diego County moving into a lower COVID-19 risk tier, as well as its largest school district — San Diego Unified — dropping its masking requirement.

Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, says that while he understands the desire to move on from COVID-19 restrictions, the rollbacks themselves are ill-timed with the prevalence of BA.5 variant cases.

"We all want to see things relax, but to try to to jump the gun is unfortunate," Topol said.

He spoke with Midday Edition on Wednesday about the latest COVID-19 research, variants, treatments and news.

