In photos: Friendship Park supporters celebrate its 51st anniversary

Matthew Bowler / KPBS People read the names painted on the Mexican side of the border wall in Playas de Tijuana, August 20, 2022.

Friends of Friendship Park celebrated 51 years since the park's inauguration last weekend.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Beach goers in Playas de Tijuana play next to the border wall jutting into the sea, August 20, 2022.

"We're celebrating the past — because of 51 years. We are celebrating the present: by the work and the events that are happening. But we are also thinking about the future. And the future is not: fenced off, more border walls that preclude the safe and secure coming together of people and families and community and culture." Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80)

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Two women peer into the United States through the border fence between Tijuana, Mexico and Imperial Beach, CA, August 20, 2022.



Matthew Bowler / KPBS Musicians play traditional Mexican style of Musica Son Jarocho in Playas de Tijuana at the Mexican side of the international park Friendship Park for its 51 anniversary, August 21, 2022.

On the Tijuana side, the celebration included workshops on native plants, a Kumeyaay ceremony, and a free concert from guitarist Javier Batiz.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Two people look across the border into Mexico from Imperial Beach CA, August 20, 2022.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Activists set out 150 empty chairs at Friendship Park in Imperial Beach during the park's 51 anniversary. The chairs are meant to symbolize "Thousands of people on both sides of the border would be able to enjoy this site if it were allowed to serve the purpose for which it was designed" according to organizers, August 20, 2022.



But on the U.S. side, the park has remained closed since February 2020.

Activists set out 150 empty chairs facing into Tijuana.

The chairs were meant to symbolize that "thousands of people on both sides of the border would be able to enjoy this site if it were allowed to serve the purpose for which it was designed" event organizers said.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS At Friendship Park's 51st anniversary, activists plant signs in the sand facing across the Mexican border into Playas de Tijuana, Imperial Beach, August 20, 2022.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Tow woman walk along the Mexican side of the border wall in Playas de Tijuana, August 20, 2022.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS The border wall between Mexico and the United states meets its western terminus as it runs into the sea in Imperial Beach California, August 20, 2022.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS A Customs and Border Protection agent sits watch on the American side of Friendship Park for the park's 51st anniversary, Imperial Beach, August 20, 2022.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Photographs made by Maria Teresa Fernandez are displayed on the American side of the binational park, Friendship Park, for its 51st anniversary, August 20, 2022.