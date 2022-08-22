In photos: Friendship Park supporters celebrate its 51st anniversary

Friends of Friendship Park celebrated 51 years since the park's inauguration last weekend.
"We're celebrating the past — because of 51 years. We are celebrating the present: by the work and the events that are happening. But we are also thinking about the future. And the future is not: fenced off, more border walls that preclude the safe and secure coming together of people and families and community and culture."
Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80)
On the Tijuana side, the celebration included workshops on native plants, a Kumeyaay ceremony, and a free concert from guitarist Javier Batiz.
But on the U.S. side, the park has remained closed since February 2020.
Activists set out 150 empty chairs facing into Tijuana.
The chairs were meant to symbolize that "thousands of people on both sides of the border would be able to enjoy this site if it were allowed to serve the purpose for which it was designed" event organizers said.
