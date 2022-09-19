Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Report finds increase in attempts to ban books

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published September 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM PDT
Downtown San Diego's public library.
Tarryn Mento
Downtown San Diego's public library.

A new report from the American Library Association found a rise in the number of book banning attempts throughout the country. To help counter the trend, libraries this week are commemorating Banned Books Week, whose 2022 theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

"I should say, it doesn't stop with just banning books. What we're seeing across the country is they're banning voices, modern voices, librarians, teachers," said Patrick Stewart, CEO of the San Diego Public Library Foundation. "It's gone beyond just the banning of a book, or a certain piece of literature or textbook."

Stewart joinedSan Diego Public Library director Misty Jones on Midday Edition Monday to talk about their reaction to the report's findings.

"It's disheartening," Jones said. "It is seeing just the increase in the number not only of challenges, but the extent and the links to what people are going for, these challenges going before school boards, the personal attacks on librarians and teachers for doing their job."

Many of the books being targeted involve topics on race and sexuality.

Clay41.jpg
Arts & Culture
RELATED: 'See You At San Diego' offers oral history of Comic-Con and triumph of geek culture
Beth Accomando

"If you look at the banned books of 2022, I think over half of them have an LGBTQIA focus," Jones added. "That, or for racist reasons, books about racial diversity from people of the BIPOC community. So, it really is targeting minorities."

For more information on what the San Diego Public Library is planning for Banned Books week, visit:

https://www.sandiego.gov/bannedbooksweek

Tags

Local BooksLaw
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News