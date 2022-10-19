San Diego kicks off discussion of redeveloping civic core

San Diego is about to take on another massive development project.

Six blocks of real estate in the core of downtown are owned by the city. The area is home to the City Administration building, Civic Theatre, the Parkade parking structure, Civic Center Plaza, Golden Hall, the 101 Ash Street building and the City Operations building. Mayor Todd Gloria wants to use the area to build a mix of housing and office space for city workers.

The San Diego City Council held its first discussion on Gloria's proposal this week. And a lot of very big decisions lie ahead, including what areas will be part of the project.

It's currently estimated that the project will be completed by 2026.

Jennifer Van Grove covers growth and development for The San Diego Union-Tribune. She reported on the project and joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to discuss it.