Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

San Diego kicks off discussion of redeveloping civic core

By Brooke Ruth / Senior Producer, Radio News,  Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Published October 19, 2022 at 3:52 PM PDT
TODD GLORIA MAYOR SD 02.jpg
Matthew Bowler
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria at the San Ysidro pedestrian border crossing. San Ysidro. Nov. 8, 2021.

San Diego is about to take on another massive development project.

Six blocks of real estate in the core of downtown are owned by the city. The area is home to the City Administration building, Civic Theatre, the Parkade parking structure, Civic Center Plaza, Golden Hall, the 101 Ash Street building and the City Operations building. Mayor Todd Gloria wants to use the area to build a mix of housing and office space for city workers.

The San Diego City Council held its first discussion on Gloria's proposal this week. And a lot of very big decisions lie ahead, including what areas will be part of the project.

It's currently estimated that the project will be completed by 2026.

Jennifer Van Grove covers growth and development for The San Diego Union-Tribune. She reported on the project and joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to discuss it.

Tags

Local Housing
Brooke Ruth
Brooke Ruth is the senior producer for KPBS Radio News. She previously served as a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition" and a web producer. Before joining KPBS, Brooke was a web editor for four newspapers and a local television station. She began her career in news at the Imperial Valley Press. She has also been part of the web teams at the Napa Valley Register, North County Times, and U-T San Diego. While pursuing her undergraduate degree at UCLA in psychology, she worked on the student newspaper, the Daily Bruin.
See stories by Brooke Ruth
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
See stories by Andrew Bowen
What issues should San Diego's leaders be paying the most attention to?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News