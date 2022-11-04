What races will you be watching on election night?

The midterm election is almost here. You’ve seen the television ads, read the KPBS Voter Guide and the campaign mailers. You're ready for your ballot to be counted.

KPBS News will be live on election night discussing results from key races and analyzing the early returns from the 2022 midterm elections across the county, state and nation and we want you to join the conversation.

On Tuesday November 8 after the polls close, host Amita Sharma and guests will talk about key San Diego races, state propositions and results in key congressional districts. Join the watch party, chat with other attendees, and submit your questions.

We want to know: What races, propositions, and measures are you most interested in hearing about on election night? What election questions do you want answered?

Send us your questions and comments for the KPBS Election 2022 Night special. And join us on election night for the watch party.