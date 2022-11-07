Give Now
More than 480,000 mail ballots already returned in San Diego County

By City News Service
Published November 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM PST
A 'vote here' sign hangs above the door at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office in Kearny Mesa on May 31, 2014.
Michael Schuerman
/
KPBS
A 'vote here' sign hangs above the door at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office in Kearny Mesa on May 31, 2014.

More than 480,000 voters in San Diego County had already returned their mail ballots as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the county registrar's office.

More than 1.9 million mail ballots were sent to every registered voter in the county. The registrar predicted a 60% to 65% county turnout for Tuesday's election.

The number of registered voters in the county by political party as of close of registration on Oct. 24 was:

— Total registered voters: 1,925,738;

— Democratic: 799,375;

— Republican: 519,234;

— Nonpartisan: 487,197;

— Other: 119,932.

