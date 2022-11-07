More than 480,000 mail ballots already returned in San Diego County
More than 480,000 voters in San Diego County had already returned their mail ballots as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the county registrar's office.
More than 1.9 million mail ballots were sent to every registered voter in the county. The registrar predicted a 60% to 65% county turnout for Tuesday's election.
The number of registered voters in the county by political party as of close of registration on Oct. 24 was:
— Total registered voters: 1,925,738;
— Democratic: 799,375;
— Republican: 519,234;
— Nonpartisan: 487,197;
— Other: 119,932.