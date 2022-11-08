Levin leads in hotly contested 49th Congressional District seat

Live Results

Incumbent Rep. Mike Levin is leading in the race for the 49th District. Levin, a democrat, is challenged by republican candidate Brian Maryott.

California’s 49th Congressional District straddles North San Diego County and South Orange County cities. It represents the residents and cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Del Mar and some portions of southern Orange County: San Clemente, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, Ladera Ranch, and Coto De Cazo. The district is made up of 50 miles of coastline and the Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton.

Mike Levin’s background is in environmental law and energy regulatory compliance. He has served two terms as the 49th district representative. Since the start of his term in 2019, Levin has worked on legislation to transition towards zero-emission vehicles, more sustainable power generation, climate action, and cleaner energy. Levin is the vice chair of the Veterans' Affairs Committee where he has jurisdiction over veteran housing, homelessness, G.I. bills, and transition assistance.

Brian Maryott’s background is in finance as a certified financial planner. This is his third attempt at the 49th district seat. He considers himself a conservative businessman who has spent his career helping families save money and invest in their future. After growing his financial planning business, he managed hundreds of employees and billions in client assets. He was formerly mayor of San Juan Capistrano. In December 2020, Maryott launched a non-profit, PlanIT Kids, to provide free financial planning services to families.

The race for the 49th Congressional District has attracted national attention after President Joe Biden campaigned for Levin in Oceanside last week.

Over the election course, the non-partisan Cook Political Report has moved the 49th district's ranking from “likely Democrat” to “toss up.”

