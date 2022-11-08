'No' votes on Props 26 and 27 lead ahead of final results

Live Results

"No" votes for Propositions 26 and 27 are leading ahead of final results Tuesday. Both Propositions 26 and 27 would amend California’s constitution to allow for sports wagering. One of the biggest differences is in how the bets would be placed.

Prop 26 would allow for in-person sports wagering at tribal casinos and four California racetracks, including at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. It also would introduce dice games like roulette at casinos. Prop 26 was backed by more than 50 California tribes, including San Diego County’s Barona Band of Mission Indians and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

"People betting will have to show their identification," said Kathy Fairbanks, spokesperson for the Yes on 26, No on 27 campaign. "Someone will check their IDs and make sure that they are adults, and following the law."

Under Prop. 26, tribes would need to create new compacts with the state. They would be required to at least pay for regulatory costs, but would not have to pay into the same fund that race tracks would. Tracks would be required to pay 10% of daily bets, minus payouts. A majority of those profits would go into the state's general fund, with the rest split between gambling programs and compliance. California's Legislative Analyst's Office said in its analysis of Prop. 26's potential revenues, "The size of this increase is uncertain, but could reach tens of millions of dollars annually."

Proposition 27 would legalize online or mobile sports wagering for both tribes and online gaming companies. Those businesses would have to partner with a tribe to get a state license. It was backed by betting companies like Fanduel and Draftkings, along with a few smaller tribes in Northern California.

"Our coalition knew that passing Prop 27 would be an uphill climb, and we remain committed to California," said a spokesperson for the Proposition 27 campaign Tuesday night. "Dozens of states and countless local governments are benefitting from the significant tax revenue that online sports betting provides, and as California faces tax revenue declines and uncertain economic headwinds, online sports betting can provide substantial solutions to fill future budget gaps."

Under Prop. 27, 10% of betting profits would go into a fund to address homelessness with a smaller portion of that split among tribes without casinos. California's Legislative Analyst's Office said in its analysis of Prop. 27's potential revenues, "The increase could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars annually, but likely would not be more than $500 million annually."

"Twenty five other states have legalized online sports betting," said Nathan Click, spokesperson for the Yes on 27 campaign. "They’re proving you can do so safely and responsibly and create real revenue for states."

Collectively, nearly $600 million was raised in opposition and support of the measures, yet recent polls revealed they each were not popular with voters. Both required a simple majority to pass.