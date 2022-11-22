Give Now
Report: San Diego falling short on tree-planting goals

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published November 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM PST
A hot October sun shines through palm trees in the San Carlos neighborhood of San Diego, Oct. 3, 2020.
KPBS Staff
A hot October sun shines through palm trees in the San Carlos neighborhood of San Diego, Oct. 3, 2020.

Among San Diego’s many ambitious climate action goals, is to double the city’s tree canopy by 2030.

However, a recent report from Voice of San Diego details how far away the city is from their goal.

In 2015 the city had a goal to grow the tree canopy by 13-15% by 2020. Now, virtually no progress has been made as the overage canopy remains at 13%.

In some areas like Barrio Logan, tree canopy coverage sits at barely 1%

Emily Busam, a WELL-accredited professional who focuses on health in urban environments, joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on the implications of San Diego's lagging tree-planting goals.

Local Climate Change
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
More News