Report: San Diego falling short on tree-planting goals

Among San Diego’s many ambitious climate action goals, is to double the city’s tree canopy by 2030.

However, a recent report from Voice of San Diego details how far away the city is from their goal.

In 2015 the city had a goal to grow the tree canopy by 13-15% by 2020. Now, virtually no progress has been made as the overage canopy remains at 13%.

In some areas like Barrio Logan, tree canopy coverage sits at barely 1%

Emily Busam, a WELL-accredited professional who focuses on health in urban environments, joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on the implications of San Diego's lagging tree-planting goals.

