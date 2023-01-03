New state law brings added transparency to police misconduct cases

A new state law will bring added transparency to local law enforcement agencies.

SB -16 builds on prior police transparency laws. It will also unseal dozens of previously private cases of police misconduct and make them available to the public.

The law would also require local agencies to keep more robust records on cases of misconduct and subsequent investigations.

While some advocates see the measure as a step towards greater transparency among local law enforcement, police officials are concerned that increased scrutiny on past mistakes could have an adverse effect on recruitment and retention.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Lyndsay Winkley joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on the story.

