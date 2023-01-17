Chula Vista Elementary District converts two campuses to community schools

The Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses into Community Schools.

The California Department of Education has awarded the district a $500,000 grant to add additional services to Harborside and Palomar elementary schools starting August 2023.

Additions include, among other things, academic tutoring, more sports programs, a regular onsite pediatrician and cooking and parenting classes.

A community school is a public school the state designates as a hub of services for underserved students and their families.

Lisa Forehand is the Senior Director of Student, Family, Community and Instruction for the Chula Vista district.

She spoke to Midday Edition about the Community School program on Tuesday.

