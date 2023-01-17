Give Now
Chula Vista Elementary District converts two campuses to community schools

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published January 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM PST
Chula Vista Elementary School District
Harborside Elementary in Chula Vista is pictured in this undated photo.

The Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses into Community Schools.

The California Department of Education has awarded the district a $500,000 grant to add additional services to Harborside and Palomar elementary schools starting August 2023.

Additions include, among other things, academic tutoring, more sports programs, a regular onsite pediatrician and cooking and parenting classes.

A community school is a public school the state designates as a hub of services for underserved students and their families.

Lisa Forehand is the Senior Director of Student, Family, Community and Instruction for the Chula Vista district.

She spoke to Midday Edition about the Community School program on Tuesday.

M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
