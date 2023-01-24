Preliminary hearing continues in Larry Millete murder case

The day following his wife's disappearance, Larry Millete's work supervisor and relatives were trying to reach him throughout the day, but his cell phone was off, a District Attorney's Office investigator testified Monday.

Millete is charged with the murder of his wife, May "Maya" Millete, who has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 7, 2021.

Police and prosecutors allege that between 6:45 a.m. until around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2021, Millete's phone was turned off. Surveillance camera footage shows a black Lexus SUV, allegedly driven by Millete, leave his home at about 6:45 a.m. and return to the home at around 6 p.m.

District Attorney's Investigator Matthew Grindley testified Monday that he reviewed cell phone activity from Larry and May's phones.

Some of Larry's text messages with his work supervisor were displayed in court, which showed that Larry regularly confided with his supervisor regarding his wife's desire to divorce him.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Larry showed his supervisor screenshots of text messages May sent him. One of those read, "I DON'T WANT TO BE YOUR WIFE ANYMORE. I'm filing whether you like it or not. I should have left a long time ago and this time I'm not going to look back and say that again."

Larry called off from work that day because he was "mentally, physically, and emotionally spent," he texted his supervisor.

On Jan. 7, he did not go to work either. After his supervisor asked when he was coming in, Larry texted, "I'm not right." The supervisor asked, "Have you eaten?" and Larry responded, "I'm about to lose it."

Throughout Jan. 8, Larry's cell phone showed "very limited activity" with no outgoing calls or texts, Grindley testified.

However, multiple people attempted to reach him that day, including his father, who texted him to "please turn on your phone" because his boss "is calling regarding your job!"

After family members lost touch with May, her younger brother, Jay-R Tabalanza, went to the Millete house on the evening of Jan. 8 to look for her. He testified earlier that Larry told him he had just gotten home from work.

Larry told investigators he was at Solana Beach all day with his son, according to testimony. Detective Jesse Vicente of the Chula Vista Police Department testified that investigators could not find any evidence confirming Millete was at the beach that day.

Monday's hearing also included testimony regarding Larry Millete's internet search history, which included queries regarding the use of subliminal messages.

One search was for "subliminal wife training." Others were for speakers that Grindley testified were placed throughout the Millete house to play subliminal messages.

In prior testimony, witnesses stated May found a cell phone underneath her bed that was "playing subliminal messages." Larry explained to his sister-in-law that these were recorded hidden messages such as "I love you" or "Love me" that could be played amidst white noise.

Prosecutors have also alleged in court documents that in late 2020, Larry Millete reached out to "various individuals who appear to sell `spells,"' which he believed could compel May to want to remain in the marriage. Larry later allegedly sought spells that could render her incapacitated or "hurt enough that she will have to depend on me and need my help."

Grindley also highlighted searches Larry made on Dec. 16, 2020, regarding a variety of sedatives, including Flunitrazepam and Rohypnol, which are commonly referred to as "date rape" drugs. Another search made that day was for "common over-the-counter meds to incapacitate adults."

Larry was arrested in October 2021 on suspicion of killing May and has remained jailed without bail since then. At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, a judge will rule whether there is enough evidence for Larry Millete to stand trial for murder.