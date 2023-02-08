Give Now
Turkish organizations in San Diego on earthquake relief: 'Money travels fastest'

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Neiko Will
Published February 8, 2023 at 3:13 PM PST
Mahmut Bozarslan
/
AP
Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, on Monday. A powerful earthquake struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria.

The devastating earthquake and aftershocks in Turkey and Syria have now claimed more than 11,000 lives. The 7.8 magnitude quake struck early Monday morning. Neighborhoods have been leveled, and many people are injured and their homes are gone.

Rescuers on the ground continue to search for survivors. And some help is coming together in San Diego, too.

The House of Turkey in Balboa Park is one local organization collecting funds for disaster relief. And given the choice between sending goods or cash, House of Turkey president, Ali Kiran said, "Money travels fastest."

Kiran joined Midday Edition Wednesday to talk about the earthquake aftermath and how San Diegans can help.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon
