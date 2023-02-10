Where to watch Super Bowl LVII in San Diego

Super Bowl LVII is making history in more ways than one.

It's the first time since 2013 that the top two teams from the regular season will meet in the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are the league's only 14-game winners — marking just the sixth time since the 1970 merger of the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference that the two best teams will meet in the championship.

Beyond that, for the first time, two Black quarterbacks will face off in the matchup. Washington's Doug Williams was the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl in 1988 — a game hosted at San Diego's Jack Murphy Stadium.

It's also the first Super Bowl to pit brother against brother. There have been sibling rivalries in the league before (the Mannings, the Watts, the Barbers, the Cunninghams), but this will be the first time that a pair of brothers will be on opposite sides of the field for the big game.

It will be a house divided for the Kelces. All-Pro center Jason Kelce plays for Philadelphia, while his younger brother Travis, an All-Pro tight end, plays for Kansas City.

Don't care too much about the game? Rihanna promises the half-time show will be "jam-packed."

The Super Bowl game starts at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and is broadcast on Fox (Fox 5 San Diego locally) and Fox Deportes (en español). It can also be streamed for free at Fox Sports and via subscription at NFL+ and YouTube TV.

If you don't already have a place to watch the Super Bowl, here are a few options around town: