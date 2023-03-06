Do you live in a multigenerational household?

A recent study found that the San Diego region has the ninth most multigenerational households in the country.

More than 10% of all residents in the San Diego region live in a household containing three or more generations, the study found.

It also found that over the past two decades, the number of Americans living in multigenerational households has increased significantly—from 17.9 million in 2001, to 27.9 million in 2020. The reasons for this increase include inflation, a limited supply of affordable homes, and rapidly rising childcare costs.

Multigenerational households exist for many reasons, from caring for elderly parents or young kids, children who can't afford to live on their own, immigrants who have moved to the U.S. recently, families who just prefer to live together, or other reasons as well.

