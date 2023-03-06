Give Now
Do you live in a multigenerational household?

By Claire Trageser / Deputy Investigations Team and Digital Fellowship Editor
Published March 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Paw Say talks with her grandmother in their City Heights apartment, May 27, 2016.
Nicholas McVicker
/
KPBS
Paw Say talks with her grandmother in their City Heights apartment, May 27, 2016.

A recent study found that the San Diego region has the ninth most multigenerational households in the country.

More than 10% of all residents in the San Diego region live in a household containing three or more generations, the study found.

It also found that over the past two decades, the number of Americans living in multigenerational households has increased significantly—from 17.9 million in 2001, to 27.9 million in 2020. The reasons for this increase include inflation, a limited supply of affordable homes, and rapidly rising childcare costs.

Multigenerational households exist for many reasons, from caring for elderly parents or young kids, children who can't afford to live on their own, immigrants who have moved to the U.S. recently, families who just prefer to live together, or other reasons as well.

KPBS would like to talk to people who live in multigenerational households. If this is you, please let us know.

Claire Trageser
As a member of the investigations team, my job is to hold the powerful in San Diego County accountable. I've done in-depth investigations on political campaigns, police officer misconduct and neighborhood quality of life issues.
