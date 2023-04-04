End of the road in Houston marks a new beginning for Aztec men's basketball

San Diego State Aztec fans who traveled to Houston for the NCAA Final Four tournament are heartbroken after the loss to the University of Connecticut Huskies, Monday night.

Although they also remain hopeful for the future of the men's basketball program.

Mieko Sunbury and her husband, Phil, were among the SDSU fans in NRG Stadium for the final game.

David J. Phillip / AP San Diego State guard Adam Seiko (2) drives to the basket past Connecticut guard Joey Calcaterra (3) during the first half of the men's national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston.

"The team did great and we're super proud of them for getting this far. I mean, this is the best thing that's happened to San Diego sports in a long time," she said.

Phil Sunbury agreed. "The team's depth was great. There were just so many good players. They really worked on their chemistry, it took a little while, but they got it together," he added.

Garret Collinback is a long-time supporter of the Aztec basketball program. He lives in Texas now and wanted to be present for the end of the team's historic season.

"It was really surreal to see them on the big stage," Collinback said. "I can't ask for more. I am sad, but excited for the future."

A.J. Juarez is an alumnus who played football for the university. "Obviously, we had a lot of seniors on the team, this year. But the young men are going to step up and continue to thrive and make it again to the National Championship," said Juarez.

As fans poured out of the stadium following Monday night's loss, Torin Smith reflected on the season.

"SDSU made it so much further than anyone expected," he said. "It sucks it didn't turn out like we wanted, but this is awesome for San Diego State."