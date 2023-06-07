Gompers Prep Academy teachers vote to decertify their union

In a 25-to-17 vote, teachers at Gompers Preparatory Academy in Chollas View have voted to decertify their union. The decision means they will no longer be members of the San Diego Education Association, which has represented teachers at the public charter school since 2019.

Some teachers said they had been forced to join the union and issued a complaint with the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB).

The Gompers vote comes as the rest of the district’s SDEA employees cast ballots on a new contract that includes a 15% pay raise over two years.

Gompers teachers will not be part of that contract.

The Gompers staff took advantage of a window of opportunity, allowing them to appeal to PERB for a vote on decertification. That window opened because teachers in the San Diego Unified School District had been working without a contract for almost a year.

In 2005, parents and educators came together to convert Gompers from what they considered a failing public school into the successful charter it has become, with a 100% graduation rate.

Cynthia Ornelas is a 6th-grade teacher at Gompers. She was a leader in the effort to oust the union.

"There is definitely a lot more joy that's going to be in classrooms now, instead of a burden with the union," Ornelas said. "The union was making decisions for us, oh my goodness! We never knew what they were deciding because they didn't communicate with teachers."

Jonathon Mello, an SDEA organizer, has led union efforts at Gompers. He told KPBS News Wednesday that he will be meeting with teachers who wanted the union before deciding whether SDEA will appeal the vote.

Gompers first opened in 1955 as a junior high school. Ironically, it was named after the labor union leader Samuel Gompers.