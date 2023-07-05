Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater tries to recover from theft and vandalism

San Diego police are investigating vandalism and the theft of more than 40 puppets from the Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre in Balboa Park.

Surveillance video caught the same person breaking into the Puppet Theatre two times. The first was in the early morning hours of June 24. It happened again in the middle of the day on June 26, when the theater was closed.

"We cannot believe that somebody would break in, not once but twice, and steal puppets," said Andrea Zinko, president of San Diego's Balboa Park Puppet Guild. She said supplies for children to make puppets were also stolen, and the cost of the two break-ins is almost $10,000.

"This is a children's theater. We are going to have to do things for adults (now) to fundraise, but still, this is a kid's theater and that's why we keep our prices low," Zinko said.

The theater's safe was taken from the box office as well as several valuable international puppets from Indonesia and Pakistan.

Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater This surveillance video provided by the Maria Hitchcock Puppet Theater shows the burglary suspect during the first break-in, in San Diego, Calif., on June 24, 2023.



Police are investigating the possibility that the suspect seen in the surveillance video is responsible for other thefts and crimes in Balboa Park.

Puppet shows will continue this weekend with a scaled-down production.

"It's not just a violation for us for this guy to break in twice, but it's a violation to anybody who comes here and enjoys our shows," Zinko said.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Andrea Zinko, president of San Diego's Balboa Park Puppet Guild, holds a valuable Indonesian rod puppet that was left behind. Seventeen other puppets in that collection were stolen, in San Diego, Calif., on July 5, 2023.

The Guild has operated the puppet theater since 2001 on behalf of the City of San Diego. The building was constructed as part of the California Pacific International Exposition in Balboa Park from 1935 to 1936. In the years since it has served many purposes including as a recital hall and a movie theater.

Zinko said the structure has been in need of major repairs for decades. She mentioned the deteriorating front doors that the suspect damaged in order to gain entry both times.

The theater is raising money to replace what was lost. To support their recovery, checks can be made out to San Diego's Balboa Park Puppet Guild and mailed to 2125 Park Blvd. San Diego, CA 92101.