South Bay students go back to school with an early start to the fall semester

Summer vacation is over for more than 65,000 students in the South Bay area.

It was the first day of school in both the Chula Vista Elementary School District and Sweetwater Union High School Districts.

The districts follow a year-round schedule which accounts for the mid-summer start date.

“Every 9 to 10 weeks we’re on a break. It comes just right about when you’re starting to get burned out. We have that break to recharge — breaking it up like that really has a benefit," said Louie Zumstein, principal of Montgomery High School in the Sweetwater district.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Gabriel Flores, 15, (left) plays his drum with the Aztec Marching Empire at Montgomery High School, Wednesday, welcoming students on the first day of school, Otay Mesa, Calif., July 19, 2023.

The 1,700 students at Montgomery High School were greeted by members of the Aztec Marching Empire and cheer squad, Wednesday morning, as they reported for classes.

Isabella Castro, 17, is an incoming senior at Montgomery. She is also the school's cheer captain.

She said she is ready to get back to the books and focus on graduation.

“I would say (I am) staying focused, because I know senioritis is a big thing. Like, slacking off because it’s our last year. I’m trying to stay focused this school year," Castro said.

Sweetwater Union High School District has 28 campuses with a total of 37,000 students. District officials stated that "this year, our district places a special emphasis on deeper learning — an approach that encourages students to think critically, creatively, and analytically."

The Chula Vista Elementary School District also started classes Wednesday, launching its first two community schools.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Parents look for class assignments on the first day of school at Palomar Elementary in the Chula Vista Elementary School District, Chula Vista, Calif., July 19, 2023.

Both Palomar and Bayside Elementary Schools will now offer families more resources and learning opportunities beyond the regular school curriculum.

The available resources will be based on the specific needs of the surrounding community. The district will partner with organizations and government agencies to provide these services.

The California Department of Education is providing the district with a $2.6 million grant over the next five years to support community school programs. Those programs include things like medical, food, and legal services along with tutoring for students and training for parents.

“It’s what we need. The change in education so that we can support the whole child and their family, as well. So, they’re ready to learn and thrive," said Patty Magaña, principal at Palomar Elementary.