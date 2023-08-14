Black California voters want to close the academic achievement gap

A comprehensive survey of almost 1,200 Black California voters shows a demand for action to close the academic achievement gap for Black students.

The survey was conducted by The Black in School Coalition made up of teachers, administrators, school board trustees and civil rights leaders.

“The fact that 84% of those surveyed want education funding to target (the) lowest performing students in California speaks volumes, and we need to see action from the legislature,” said Adonai Mack, senior director of Education at Children Now. “By focusing our resources on those who need it the most, we can bridge the educational gap, break the cycle of historic disparities faced by Black students and build a more equitable system.”

According to the California Department of Education, data shows 70% of Black students are not reading or writing at grade level, while 84% are not proficient in math on state assessments.

Ellen Nash is a member of the Black In School Coalition and the San Diego Chair of the Black American Political Association.

“Every child deserves a quality education and any family choice that we make (whether) private, public, or charter is because we want the best educational outcomes for our children," Nash said.

The voter survey also found 50% said they do not think California schools are providing a quality education for Black students whether public, private, or charter; 79% support a law to change the way schools are funded by creating a new grant to provide more money to schools with the state’s lowest-performing students and 93% of the voters said chronic absenteeism across the state is an urgent problem.

AB 2774 was authored by Assemblymembers Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) and Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) and would have created a new supplemental grant for California’s lowest-performing subgroup of students not currently receiving funding, which continues to be Black students.

The proposed legislation was unanimously supported in the State Assembly and Senate, but was shelved at the request of Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor was concerned that targeting funds to a specific group of students would violate a state constitutional amendment that prevents preferential treatment in public education based on race.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Gompers Preparatory Academy is a public charter school in the Chollas View neighborhood, San Diego, Calif., on May 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, there are success stories involving grassroots efforts to bring equity to the education of students of color.

Nash points to Gompers Prep Academy in Chollas View as a success story for students of color.

In 2005, parents and educators came together to convert Gompers from what they considered a failing public school into the successful charter it has become, with a 100% graduation rate.

“So, it’s about accountability on the part of all players. From the teachers, the community, the parents, and the leadership on how we are going to get little Johnny from point A to point B," Nash said.