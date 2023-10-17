Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

Experts share sand retention concepts with Oceanside community

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Published October 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM PDT
Imagine artificial reefs, a new pier, or a beach extension off Oceanside’s coast. These are some proposals from global design firms that are all intended to help keep sand on the beaches. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne says the community will get to meet the experts and learn more about the designs at a public workshop tonight.

The city of Oceanside’s RE:BEACH project is a coastal resilience competition. It brought in three design teams from around the world to develop innovative pilot projects to replenish sand on the beach and keep it there longer.

Only one team and design will be chosen and presented to city council.

"The three design teams thus far have really done conceptual work. So they've been asking questions like, 'Who is Oceanside? Who are we delivering these solutions to? What's the future of Oceanside look like?'" said Jayme Timberlake, the coastal administrator for the city of Oceanside.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The city is holding public workshops to share the concepts. She said the first workshop drew large crowds, and the firms wanted to learn more about what type of design the city was looking for.

Some concepts included a new pier, peninsulas, and beach extensions, all doubling public use and access.

"They introduced us to things like artificial headlands and artificial reefs, and how those types of structures in the ocean and in the near shore area could slow down sediment transport and actually widen our beach by just slowing down the sand," she said.
 
The second workshop being held will have refined concepts and designers will collect more community feedback.

"The design teams will also be talking about how their proposed pilot project will meet the objectives of the design competition," Timberlake said. "So some of these objectives are physical, environmental (and) financial."

Timberlake said many eyes are on the RE:BEACH project because it's not a problem isolated to Oceanside. Other cities up and down the coast are dealing with disappearing beaches and are on the search for a solution.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"It's been a great year of collaborating with neighbors to the north and neighbors to the south ... and Oceanside is trying to be very inclusive with our project," she said. "And I think everyone is very receptive to it because, in the end, what we are helping with is trying to identify different solutions that other jurisdictions can also use on their coastline."

Tonight's workshop is underway at Oceanside’s Museum of Art until 7 p.m.

The final workshop will be held on December 13 where designers will unveil their final designs. A location for the workshop has yet to be determined.

Tags

Local North CountyBeaches
Tania Thorne
I love hearing from the community and listening to what's important to you. No story is too small. If it matters to you, more than likely it matters to somebody else too.
See stories by Tania Thorne
What is something impacting your community that you want to see covered?

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.
Submit your memory
More News