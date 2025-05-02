Veterans begin cross-country relay from San Diego

The flight deck of the USS Midway Museum was buzzing early Friday morning as veterans and supporters gathered to cheer the start of the Old Glory Ultra Relay.

Over the next two weeks a dozen military veterans will run in shifts around-the-clock carrying an American flag from San Diego to Washington, D.C.

"We're trying to raise awareness (for) veterans and mental health," said runner and Marine Corps veteran Lindsay Kasow, of Temecula. "Just getting up, get moving — and, we're trying to raise $1 million. That’s our goal."

The relay was organized by Team Red White & Blue, a nonprofit that works to help veterans lead healthier lives.

The dozen veteran runners are split into three shifts. Each will run about 15 miles per day at a brisk 7-minute-mile pace.

Kasow said she's ready.

"I feel like I've been training for this my whole life," she said. "Like I've been putting in at least running six days a week."

Kasow said she works for the Veterans Benefit Administration at the Department of Veterans Affairs and is hoping to inspire more veterans to find a home in the fitness community.

"We're ... basically building a community," she said, "bridging the gap between active duty and becoming a veteran. As soon as you get out, sometimes you feel alone."

The relay will reach its finish line in Washington, D.C. in about two weeks.