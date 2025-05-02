County releases $8.62 billion recommended budget, $85.8 million more than 2024

San Diego County released a $8.62 billion recommended budget for 2025-26, a 1% increase over the current year's adopted budget even as it faces funding issues.

The proposed budget, $85.8 million more than 2024-25, comes as the county faces uncertainty driven by the economy and actions out of Washington, D.C. Despite rising costs, the budget released Thursday is balanced and is "designed to protect core services for residents in the region and continues investments in issues important to San Diegans," according to a county statement.

As it stands, the budget would cut 190 positions — a little less than 1% of the county's employees. Not all of those positions are filled.

Some highlights include an investment of more than $100 million for behavioral health services, funding for more than 1 million San Diegans who rely on programs such as CalWORKs, Medi-Cal and CalFresh, and an increase for inmate care and jail diversion programs.

Unlike the city of San Diego, which is mulling over closing libraries on certain days and reducing recreation center hours in light of its own budget crunch, the proposed county budget would maintain current hours at libraries and parks.

Around half of the county's funds come from the state and federal government for specific purposes. The rest comes from property taxes and fees for services, among other sources.

Crystal Irving, president of the Service Employees International Union, Local 221, said county leadership needs to dig into reserves as cuts from the White House and Sacramento loom.

"Federal and state budget uncertainty mean it is raining! The proposed budget reflects staffing and program cuts in critical county functions, including health and human services, behavioral health, environmental protection and helping the unhoused," she said. "County workers on the frontlines are calling upon the Board of Supervisors to take action and tap into our rainy day fund, our reserves, so we can protect and strategically invest in services at this critical moment."

The idea was proposed by Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, the acting chair of the board, during her State of the County address last month. It has met with a chilly response from her Republican colleagues on the board — which is technically nonpartisan. The board's split between two Democrats and two Republicans means the issue may not be resolved until the special election in July to replace Nora Vargas on the board is over.

Other highlights in the proposed budget include:

A $13.1 million increase to provide housing, including short-term rental assistance, for people with serious behavioral health conditions;

A $26.2 million increase for substance use outpatient services;

A $14.6 million increase for two new Crisis Stabilization Units in El Cajon and Chula Vista;

$3.5 million to enhance fire and emergency medical services in Dulzura, Pauma Valley and East Otay Mesa areas;

$14.3 million toward the purchase of a helicopter for expanded firefighting and search and rescue missions;

$48.3 million for road safety including traffic signals, curb ramps, pedestrian crossings, guardrails and new sidewalks and bike lanes;

$29 million to improve San Diego County Sheriff's Office jails, including upgrades to fire alarm systems and security equipment;

$843.5 million to help more than a million people get access to CalFresh, Medi-Cal, CalWORKs and other public assistance; and

$267.3 million to "prevent epidemics and the spread of disease and ensure access for all" through public health centers, home visiting programs and pharmaceutical services.

An in-person open house to discuss the budget is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 22 at the County Operations Center. A virtual open house will take place at 5:30 p.m. May 28.

Budget hearings before the San Diego County Board of Supervisors take place at 9 a.m. June 3 and 5:30 p.m. June 9. Budget deliberations and adoption are scheduled for June 24. The adopted budget takes effect July 1.