Aging In America: Survive Or Thrive
Monday, May 5, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app
"Aging in America: Survive or Thrive," narrated by Martin Sheen, is a one-hour documentary that celebrates the promise of increased longevity while addressing crucial and unprecedented public policy challenges.
Using Dr. Robert Butler’s Pulitzer Prize winning book, "Why Survive?" as a guide, the film explores critical topics such as ageism, healthcare, economic insecurity, and Alzheimer’s disease.
Credits: Director, Executive Producer Neil Steinberg. Producer: Mark Harris. Co-Producer, Editor: Steve Purcell. Co-Producer: Karin Hayes. Consulting Producer: Ken Dychtwald PhD.
