Monday, May 5, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

"Aging in America: Survive or Thrive," narrated by Martin Sheen, is a one-hour documentary that celebrates the promise of increased longevity while addressing crucial and unprecedented public policy challenges.

New Chapter in Life

Using Dr. Robert Butler’s Pulitzer Prize winning book, "Why Survive?" as a guide, the film explores critical topics such as ageism, healthcare, economic insecurity, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Who is Robert Butler?

Watch On Your Schedule: "Aging In America: Survive Or Thrive" is available to stream with the PBS app.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Healthcare

Credits: Director, Executive Producer Neil Steinberg. Producer: Mark Harris. Co-Producer, Editor: Steve Purcell. Co-Producer: Karin Hayes. Consulting Producer: Ken Dychtwald PhD.

"Aging in America" is on Facebook / Instagram