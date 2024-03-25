Give Now
Lincoln High robotics team named Rookie All-Stars. Next stop: world championships

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published March 25, 2024 at 5:51 PM PDT
The Lincoln High School Steel Stingers team poses for a photo holding the Rookie All-Star trophy, at the UC San Diego campus, La Jolla, Calif., March 24, 2024.
Courtesy of Jeremiah Jeffries
/
Lincoln High School
The Lincoln High School Steel Stingers team poses for a photo while holding the FIRST Robotics Competition - San Diego Regional Rookie All-Star trophy at the UC San Diego campus, La Jolla, Calif., March 24, 2024.

A great showing and a big win over the weekend for Lincoln High School’s rookie robotics team.

The Steel Stingers placed 21st out of 50 high school teams from around the country at the 18th Annual San Diego FIRST Robotics Competition presented by Qualcomm.

They brought home the Rookie All-Star trophy.

The Lincoln High School Steel Stingers are a rookie robotics team competing in this weekend's FIRST regional championship, La Jolla, Calif., March 22, 2024
Education
Lincoln High robotics team competes this weekend before world championships in April
M.G. Perez

The Lincoln team has already qualified to go to the world championships in Houston next month, and coach Jeremiah Jeffries said Monday that there will be some additional preparation for that competition.

“It's really just adding vision, adding some more processing, some more programming. We know our bot is sufficient; it scores just as quick as the other bots do. So now it's just adding the icing on the cake," said Jeffries.

It was a significant showing for the team of 13 students who are only in their first year of national competition.

Jeffries said the team's high placing and win was accomplished over other teams with more resources.

"Our kids at Lincoln are facing adversity," he said. "These are experiences that a lot of our kids don't normally get when we're competing against these other schools — that’s normal stuff for (them). I mean, this is the dream for my kids to see themselves at their full potential.”

The coach mentioned that for many of his students, the trip to Houston would be their first time out of state and traveling on an airplane.

Jeremiah Jeffries, Coach Lincoln High Steel Stingers robotics team

Approximately 1,500 high school students from across San Diego County and as far away as Hawaii and the Middle East participated.

During the competition, the student teams used their personally designed and constructed robots play a game in which they retrieve pieces to try to score points and play defense against other robots.

More News