7 Takeaways From REWIRED, An inewsource Investigation
A new documentary film tells the story of a former Navy seal. John Surmont who turns to an experimental brain treatment after suffering a traumatic brain injury only to face devastating consequences. The film rewired is based on original investigative reporting by new source who produced the film. Here's a clip from the film's trailer.
When my ex-wife would interact. She did say there's a noticeable difference between the John that left, went to Afghanistan and the John that's back. I think I was really just irritable. I didn't sleep well. That's kind of how it began. We've been thinking about you thinking about how to help you, and we've come to find out about this experimental brain treatment. That's where it all started to unravel
Rewired is premiering this Sunday at the USS midway museum at six 30 here to tell us more about the film and the extraordinary story it tells is investigative data reporter for I new source, Jill Castellano Joe. Welcome. Thanks
For having me.
The film rewired is based on a wide ranging investigation. I knew source did last year. What made you decide to turn this into a film? Yeah,
I was just reflecting on this with my colleague, Zoe Myers, who was our newsroom, photographer and videographer. She remembers sitting in on a meeting hearing about this Navy seal, John Surmont when my other colleague, Brad and I were working on this investigation and thinking, wow, that's a compelling story. I really want to photograph or feel him. And over time, as we all got to know, John Surmont, it became clear that he was open and he wanted to share intimate details and he was very vulnerable. And the ways that we put it to me is whenever someone is willing to go there with you, you should seize it. So she wanted to tell his story through a film and make it available for people in that way.
So how did you first come across John Surmont and learn about his story?
It's so long ago now? Uh, I remember we were looking into Dr. Kevin Murphy, who had a important position at UC San Diego at the time. And someone said, you should look into his research and what he's doing with brain stimulation treatments. So we were asking around and somebody said, you should talk to John Surmont. He got treated by Dr. Murphy and something went horribly wrong. And at the time John was already recording a podcast about what had happened to him. He was pretty open. So he was willing to put himself out there,
The film Chronicles John's story, after being treated for his traumatic brain injury, with a new type of treatment called TMS or transcranial magnetic stimulation. What is TMS and how did John come to be treated with it?
Yeah, it's such a mouthful. Um, so it, it basically uses to change the brain's neural networks. Um, it's a little bit hard to explain and people don't even fully understand how it works, but it works very well and is really well tolerated. Um, the FDA has actually approved TMS machines to treat depression and migraines and OCD. As for John, um, he had post-traumatic stress symptoms when he came back from the military and then he had this terrible collision. He was hit by a truck. He suffered this traumatic brain injury that was exacerbating his symptoms and he became depressed. So finally, someone he knew at the Navy seal foundation said, you should check out this treatment. I think it could really help you.
The doctor who treated John, Dr. Kevin Murphy uses what you refer to as a unique type of TMS treatment with his patients. Uh, how does his version of TMS treatment differ from more traditional TMS treatment
With Dr. Kevin Murphy is doing, is he's looking at the person measuring the patient's heart rate and brainwaves, and then he's employing what he calls this proprietary software to analyze that data and develop a treatment plan. So he's essentially changing all the knobs and settings on the machine based on what he's seeing in your brain and in your heart. That's not how standard TMS works. It doesn't measure your brainwaves or anything like that. Uh, just depending on the condition being treated, it's going to be applied to the same location of your brain. It's going to be pretty limited in what it's doing now, the standard TMS we know it's really well tolerated and works really well. We don't really have the research on the kind of thing that Dr. Murphy is doing. We don't really know how well it works
Is the treatment John received being used widely today.
Well, standard TMS is certainly used widely around the country. I was actually in a doctor's office recently and saw a sign saying, ask your doctor about TMS, but these personalized treatments, they're not as common. Um, they're still out there though. So if you Google around you, you may come across one of them. And as for Dr. Murphy, he's, he's still practicing in San Diego and in other states. So you can access those treatments
Once Dr. Kevin Murphy investigated for his treatment of John. And is he still treating others with this unique TMS treatment?
Yes, he is still treating other people in his private practice, but he's no longer employed by UC San Diego. In fact, late last year, uh, UC San Diego finished and its own internal investigation into Dr. Murphy and uncovered that he had been misspending a $10 million research fund. So they, uh, they are no longer working with him and they actually decided to Sue him for fraud. Now, Dr. Murphy is also counter suing the university for wrongful termination and that's all playing out in court.
Oh, what was the experience like translating your in-depth reporting into a documentary film? Yeah, I
Was discussing this with my colleague, Zoe, who made the film and she said the important thing is not to get hung up on capturing every single detail of the investigation. You know, there's so much of that in the written project that we produced, but in a video that's a different medium where you can really connect to somebody on a personal level and see them and hear them and feel what they're feeling. And that's what this is really about.
And what are you most hoping viewers of the film take away after seeing it?
Well, one thing is we hope that it sheds light on the wrongdoing by the stocked, or, but beyond that, this is an opportunity to understand someone beyond the cliches and the stereotypes. You know, John is a former Navy seal, and I think we've got all of these expectations about what it means to be a Navy seal, someone who's heroic or romantic or whatever. Um, but this shows a different side of what it means to be a Navy seal. It may contradict what you think a Navy seal is. Um, and him sharing his experiences being so open, talking about stigmatized topics like his own mental health issues. We hope that can help others.
I've been speaking with investigative data reporter for, I knew source Jill Castillano about I new sources, new documentary film rewired.
Course.
inewsource published a two-part investigation last week called REWIRED. The stories detail an experimental brain treatment, a Navy SEAL’s psychotic break and an internal investigation at the University of California San Diego, one of the country’s top research institutions.
Since the articles are lengthy, we compiled the top seven takeaways from the investigation for the TL;DR crowd.
The only thing you need to know going in: TMS stands for transcranial magnetic stimulation, a relatively new medical treatment that uses electromagnetism to affect the brain. Clinical trials have shown TMS is effective in battling major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and migraines.
That’s all. So without further ado:
1. A former Navy SEAL underwent hundreds of experimental brain treatments by a UCSD doctor, then had a psychotic break.
Former Navy SEAL John Surmont turned to Dr. Kevin Murphy, at the time a UC San Diego vice-chancellor, to treat his traumatic brain injury and PTSD. Murphy used a “personalized” version of TMS that isn’t scientifically proven to be effective. Surmont felt the treatment was helping at first but later began showing signs of mania, like singing loudly at inappropriate times and exhibiting abnormally high energy.
Murphy supervised at least 234 personalized TMS treatments given to Surmont. Eventually, the veteran’s manic symptoms became so bad that he self-admitted to the San Diego VA psychiatric ward. After discharge, Surmont went on a weeks-long breaking-and-entering spree in Los Angeles — where he thought he was on a covert military mission — that resulted in several arrests and years of court hearings.
Murphy said he continued to treat Surmont even as his manic symptoms worsened because “these people are sick, my friend. What are you supposed to do, stop treating someone?”
2. The UC President’s Office is investigating Murphy for allegedly misusing a $10 million research donation
A UCSD whistleblower complaint prompted the UC President’s Office to investigate whether Murphy used a $10 million university gift to enrich his private businesses. Murphy denies this, though he acknowledges he wasn’t great at inventory or auditing.
The $10 million was supposed to be used for Murphy to research his experimental brain treatment, but all that research has been suspended while the investigation continues. University officials won’t talk to us until the investigation is complete, but they expect to wrap it up shortly.
3. Experts criticize Murphy’s claims about his treatment’s success and scientific basis
Murphy’s unique version of TMS involves taking readings of patients’ brainwaves to offer each person a customized treatment. The doctor said he’s treated thousands of patients this way who suffer from autism, cerebral palsy, depression, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD, sleep disorders and a bad golf swing — all to great results. He claims his treatment is effective on more than 90% of his patients and that it works better than traditional TMS, which doesn’t incorporate a patient’s brainwaves into the treatment.
However, there is no clinical trial or published research supporting Murphy’s claims. Experts we spoke with were concerned that Murphy was misleading patients, especially vulnerable people who may be willing to try anything if they think it might help with a debilitating condition.
4. Murphy’s technology will be used to treat active-duty military
The U.S. Special Operations Command, which oversees the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force special operations, is expected to soon begin testing Murphy’s treatment on military personnel to examine its effects on “human performance.”
Murphy’s private company, PeakLogic, signed a contract with SOCOM that gives the federal agency the ability to test how Murphy’s treatment improves “symptoms experienced by military personnel who suffer from chronic pain,” a SOCOM spokesman said. It will take place at the Air Force Research Laboratory and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
UCSD policy requires its faculty and staff to get approval from the university when conducting outside research, but Murphy told us he never went through that process because it’s his private company engaging in research — not him. University policy applies to all faculty research and doesn’t contain an exemption for private businesses.
5. A former top UCSD attorney is part of the university investigation.
While Murphy was opening his private businesses devoted to his version of TMS, he struck up a relationship with Michael McDermott, who was then the chief counsel of the UCSD health system. McDermott’s job was to give campus health officials legal advice.
We looked through business filings and found McDermott was a corporate officer for one of Murphy’s nonprofits and one of his companies while working at UCSD. McDermott also managed a company that contracted with Murphy’s TMS clinic in exchange for 15% of its revenue. The attorney never listed those business interests on university disclosure forms during his two-year tenure.
During the internal UC investigation, Murphy frequently cited McDermott as proof that he did nothing wrong: The doctor was working with a university lawyer as he opened and grew his businesses, so he figured he had UCSD’s approval.
6. Murphy plagiarized a competitor’s work.
In 2016, Murphy pitched a study to the San Diego VA to test how effective his treatment is for patients with PTSD. Murphy’s research proposal included details of a previous study he said he’d performed, along with data and charts.
The data and charts were not Murphy’s: He took them from a competitor’s study and kept the language verbatim throughout sections of his proposal, except he substituted the name of their treatment for his.
“This is what would be considered by scientific professionals to be plagiarized material,” an expert told us. (You can read Murphy’s explanation for what happened here.)
7. Murphy repeatedly told us information that wasn’t true or supported by evidence.
Many of the things Murphy told us over 13 hours of interviews weren’t supported by evidence or were incorrect.
For example, Murphy claimed that in the six months leading up to Surmont’s psychotic break, the veteran was homeless, doing drugs on the streets of Los Angeles and hadn’t shown up for treatment. When we presented the doctor with evidence disproving each of those statements, he told us his previous claims were based on his personal belief or opinion, along with the fact that he sees thousands of patients and can’t be responsible for remembering the history of each.
As for the UC investigation, Murphy claims more than a dozen people at the university who had a hand in overseeing the $10 million gift for his research, or worked with him to set up his companies, or worked for him to manage his funds, were incompetent or so jealous of his success that they wanted to see him fail. We couldn’t verify most of those claims.
“I’m on the bleeding edge of this,” Murphy said. “And so everyone’s shooting arrows in my back, going, ‘Stop him. Stop his research. Whistleblower him. We want this. Sue him. Make him look bad. Whatever it takes.’ Because this is really a big deal.”