In-person World Economic Forum returns to a changed world

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published May 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM PDT
The political scientist David Victor is seen in this undated photo
For the first time in two years, hundreds of the world’s top economic, business and political leaders met in-person last week in Davos, Switzerland.

The World Economic Forum held discussions about Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, uncertainties on the health of the global economy and the latest efforts to fight climate change.

However, the absence of two large players on the global stage — Russia and China — raised concerns that the world may be headed toward an era of de-globalization.

"The Russians being voted off the island was not surprising, but the lack of a Chinese presence actually portends bigger troubles for the global economy," said David Victor, professor of innovation and public policy at UC San Diego.

Victor joined Midday Edition Monday to share what stood out to him during his week in Davos.

"What we've seen happening for many years, possibly decades, is more nationalism, less trust in global institutions, certainly less trust in global elites," Victor said.

"And what I heard in lots of the side meetings was concerns that rules that create the global order — rules about trade, rules about investment, around collaboration on climate change, other kinds of subjects — I heard a lot of concern that those rules are starting to fray."

