Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Mayor Gloria on the city's efforts to redesign streets

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published June 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM PDT
City Councilman Todd Gloria rides a bike to show off the San Diego Bike Loop, May 27, 2014.
Claire Trageser
/
KPBS
File photo of then-City Councilmember Todd Gloria riding a bike to show off the San Diego Bike Loop, May 27, 2014.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has long made clear he thinks the city needs better and safer transportation options beyond cars. Recent efforts to increase bike lanes, however, have run into community pushback.

The mayor said he remains committed to redesigning city streets while including the community in its plans to meet its transit goals.

"We are moving forward with them, but we are attempting to do it in a way that consults with the community to make sure that there are really no surprises," Gloria said.

Gloria joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk more about the Balboa Park street redesign project, as well as some of the most pressing issues facing San Diego today.

"We will be with the Balboa Park community this Thursday to show them multiple options on how we can improve not just biking but also promote safety in this well-traveled corridor for cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists," he said. "That's our primary objective."

KPBS Midday Edition
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken