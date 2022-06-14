San Diego Pride prepares for in-person return amid fears of violence

Members of the LGBTQ+ community are celebrating their pride this month with parades and festivals across the country.

Some of these celebrations have been disrupted with threats of violence by groups opposing the community.

Over the weekend in Idaho, 31 men identified with the white nationalist group Patriot Front were arrested and charged with conspiracy to incite a riot near a local Pride event.

Here in San Diego, the Pride celebration happens in July. While the events have been virtual for the last two years, San Diego Pride has plans for a full in-person return next month.

Fernando Lopez, executive director of San Diego Pride, joined Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about what preparations are being made for security at the upcoming festivities.