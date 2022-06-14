Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

San Diego Pride prepares for in-person return amid fears of violence

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published June 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM PDT
San Diego Pride attendees march during the parade, July 2017.
KPBS Staff
San Diego Pride attendees march during the parade in San Diego, Calif., July 2017.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community are celebrating their pride this month with parades and festivals across the country.

Some of these celebrations have been disrupted with threats of violence by groups opposing the community.

Over the weekend in Idaho, 31 men identified with the white nationalist group Patriot Front were arrested and charged with conspiracy to incite a riot near a local Pride event.

Here in San Diego, the Pride celebration happens in July. While the events have been virtual for the last two years, San Diego Pride has plans for a full in-person return next month.

Fernando Lopez, executive director of San Diego Pride, joined Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about what preparations are being made for security at the upcoming festivities.

Tags

KPBS Midday EditionLGBTQ
M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
See stories by M.G. Perez
What stories are we missing when it comes to education in San Diego County?

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
More News