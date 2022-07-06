Climate change needs to be viewed through economic lens, new book argues

The climate change crisis needs to be looked at through a new, economic lens. That’s the basis of the recent book by local author and environmental advocate Bob Keefe.

As the costs from climate related disasters continue to climb, the book "Climatenomics: Washington, Wall Street, and the Economic Battle to Save our Planet" makes the case that the battle against climate change is more than an environmental issue. It is also having dire economic impacts.

"Globally, six of the 10 worst climate disasters in recent years have happened in the United States ... We've had three of the most expensive wildfires in America, four of the most expensive hurricanes in America in the past five years alone," Keefe said.

"As climate disasters continue to increase, and we know that they are, as climate change continues to grow worse due to our inaction, the United States is going to continue to suffer, unfortunately," he added.

Keefe joined Midday Edition Wednesday to talk about the book as well as how the economic costs from climate inaction are impacting all Americans, regardless of their politics.

"I don't care if you drive a pickup truck or a Prius. The fact of the matter is, climate change is hitting us all square in the pocketbooks, and it's impacting our economy," said Keefe. "The good news is, by doing something about it, we can actually drive economic growth, create jobs, and make a more secure country, both environmentally and economically."