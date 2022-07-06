Give Now
Climate change needs to be viewed through economic lens, new book argues

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published July 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM PDT
Following the Dixie Fire, scorched cars are seen in a clearing in the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, Calif., on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Associated Press
Following the Dixie Fire, scorched cars are seen in a clearing in the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, Calif., on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

The climate change crisis needs to be looked at through a new, economic lens. That’s the basis of the recent book by local author and environmental advocate Bob Keefe.

As the costs from climate related disasters continue to climb, the book "Climatenomics: Washington, Wall Street, and the Economic Battle to Save our Planet" makes the case that the battle against climate change is more than an environmental issue. It is also having dire economic impacts.

"Globally, six of the 10 worst climate disasters in recent years have happened in the United States ... We've had three of the most expensive wildfires in America, four of the most expensive hurricanes in America in the past five years alone," Keefe said.

"As climate disasters continue to increase, and we know that they are, as climate change continues to grow worse due to our inaction, the United States is going to continue to suffer, unfortunately," he added.

Keefe joined Midday Edition Wednesday to talk about the book as well as how the economic costs from climate inaction are impacting all Americans, regardless of their politics.

"I don't care if you drive a pickup truck or a Prius. The fact of the matter is, climate change is hitting us all square in the pocketbooks, and it's impacting our economy," said Keefe. "The good news is, by doing something about it, we can actually drive economic growth, create jobs, and make a more secure country, both environmentally and economically."

KPBS Midday EditionClimate Change
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition.
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables.
