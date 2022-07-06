Give Now
Expert: BA.5 is 'worst' version of virus since start of pandemic

By Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published July 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM PDT
A COVID-19 testing site at San Diego State University. Jan. 15, 2021.
Alexander Nguyen
A COVID-19 testing site at San Diego State University. Jan. 15, 2021.

Case numbers and hospitalizations are on the rise in San Diego as the United States makes its way through yet another summer surge of the virus.

The rise in cases, fueled by the now-dominant BA.5, continues to prompt concerns over the subvariant's rapid transmissibility and high potential to cause reinfection.

BA.5 is also raising questions about the general effectiveness of available vaccines as the virus continues to mutate further.

Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, joined KPBS Midday Edition to talk about how the BA.5 subvariant is complicating efforts to keep the virus under control.

KPBS Midday EditionTracking COVID-19
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
