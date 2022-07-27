Big wave surfer explores fear, empowerment in new children's book

Big wave surfer Maya Gabeira has added another achievement to her already impressive list of feats: children's book author.

The two-time Guinness World Record holder and seven-time World Surf League Big Wave Award winner has recently released her book "Maya and the Beast."

The book tells the story of a young, asthmatic girl who dreams of surfing big waves and was inspired by details from Gabeira's life — including her own years-long recovery from a 2013 wipeout that nearly killed her.

Gabeira joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to discuss the inspiration behind the new book.

Maya Gabeira will hold a book signing for "Maya and the Beast" at the La Jolla Riford Library in partnership with Warwick's on Friday, August 5th at 4:30pm. For details on the event, go here.