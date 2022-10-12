Rick Steves debuts new series on 'Art of Europe'

A new series from travel expert and author Rick Steves will take viewers on a continent-wide journey to explore thousands of years of European art history.

"Art of Europe" will be different from Steves' previous travel shows, in that it will use art and art history to provide insights into the lives and cultures of people of past ages.

"Art transports us to other cultures — to understand the triumph and the challenges and the purpose of all this art — that's been the joy for us," Steves said.

The series starts with the Stone Age and Ancient Greece, and finishes with the Modern Age, telling stories about famous works of art, the artists that made them and the history that inspired them.

Steves joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to discuss the new series, which will debut on KPBS-TV Saturday at 4 p.m.