Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Rick Steves debuts new series on 'Art of Europe'

By Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Published October 12, 2022 at 5:22 PM PDT
rick-steves-italy-florence-uffizi-botticelli-primavera.jpg
Gabe Gunnick
Rick Steves and Botticelli's "Primavera" are pictured at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy in this undated photo.

A new series from travel expert and author Rick Steves will take viewers on a continent-wide journey to explore thousands of years of European art history.

"Art of Europe" will be different from Steves' previous travel shows, in that it will use art and art history to provide insights into the lives and cultures of people of past ages.

"Art transports us to other cultures — to understand the triumph and the challenges and the purpose of all this art — that's been the joy for us," Steves said.

The series starts with the Stone Age and Ancient Greece, and finishes with the Modern Age, telling stories about famous works of art, the artists that made them and the history that inspired them.

Steves joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to discuss the new series, which will debut on KPBS-TV Saturday at 4 p.m.

KPBS Midday Edition
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
See stories by Andrew Bowen
What issues should San Diego's leaders be paying the most attention to?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News