San Diego approves new contracts with private trash haulers to help meet new recycling rules

The city of San Diego is one step closer to complying with a state law mandating organic recycling.

On Monday, the city council approved new agreements with the city’s eight private trash haulers. The companies will move forward with getting the additional equipment and personnel needed to outfit multifamily units with green recycling bins.

In a massive statewide climate action move, the law SB 1383 requires California cities to recycle food and lawn waste separately from other recyclables. If San Diego is not in compliance by January’s deadline, it may face state-ordered fines.

Though many single-family homes in San Diego already have green bins for yard waste, they will need to recycle organic food waste, as well.

"This is a huge change, but it has been particularly bad in San Diego. I think it's because the city wasn't really doing any green waste recycling, or hardly any. And so it's a whole ramp up," said San Diego Union-Tribune reporter David Garrick.

Garrick joined KPBS Midday Edition to talk more about the new city agreements and how San Diego is doing in its efforts to comply with the state law on organic waste.

