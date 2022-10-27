Jemele Hill talks about journalism, career and her new memoir, 'Uphill'

Sports Journalist Jemele Hill has shattered glass ceilings and made a career out of exploring the intersections of sports, politics, race and culture.

As an Emmy award winning former co-host of ESPN's SportsCenter, the 2018 National Association of Black Journalists Journalist of the Year and contributing writer for The Atlantic, Hill is known for telling hard truths. In her newly published memoir, "Uphill," she shares the story of her successes, failures and family.

Hill joined Midday Edition Thursday to discuss her book, career and current projects.

