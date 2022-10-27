Give Now
Jemele Hill talks about journalism, career and her new memoir, 'Uphill'

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published October 27, 2022 at 3:51 PM PDT
Jemele Hill Uphill.JPG
Press Box Publicity
Cover of "Uphill: A Memoir by Jemele Hill"

Sports Journalist Jemele Hill has shattered glass ceilings and made a career out of exploring the intersections of sports, politics, race and culture.

As an Emmy award winning former co-host of ESPN's SportsCenter, the 2018 National Association of Black Journalists Journalist of the Year and contributing writer for The Atlantic, Hill is known for telling hard truths. In her newly published memoir, "Uphill," she shares the story of her successes, failures and family.

Hill joined Midday Edition Thursday to discuss her book, career and current projects.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
