New San Diego Unified school board trustees sworn in

Shana Hazan and Cody Petterson, who were both elected in November to replace long-time incumbents on the San Diego Unified school board, were sworn in as trustees to the board on Monday.

“This is not a board that’s adding two new members, this is a new board," trustee Richard Barrera said during the ceremony. "We are going to work our way through a common vision that is going to do great things for young people in this community for generations."

Hazan is a parent, a nonprofit executive, a former public school teacher, and a product of San Diego Unified.

In her opening statement Hazan said her goal as a trustee is, “To ensure all kids reach their full potential we have to help them build self-efficacy, that intrinsic belief that they have what it takes to achieve their goals."

Petterson is also a graduate of the district, with a Ph.D. in anthropology from UC San Diego. He is also a parent who said he is committed to empowering the younger generation at a time they need it most.

“We live in troubled times, we are surrounded by real crises. Climate crisis, housing crisis, homelessness crisis, the crisis of wealth and income inequality, a crisis of racial and ethnic inequality, and on top of that we have a crisis of democracy," Petterson said.

Hazan and Petterson spoke with KPBS Midday Edition on Thursday about their goals for the district.