Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

New San Diego Unified school board trustees sworn in

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Contributors: Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published December 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM PST
Trustees.jpg
San Diego Unified School District
Shana Hazan, San Diego Unified Board Trustee District B, and Cody Petterson, San Diego Unified Board Trustee District C, were elected last month.

Shana Hazan and Cody Petterson, who were both elected in November to replace long-time incumbents on the San Diego Unified school board, were sworn in as trustees to the board on Monday.

“This is not a board that’s adding two new members, this is a new board," trustee Richard Barrera said during the ceremony. "We are going to work our way through a common vision that is going to do great things for young people in this community for generations."

Hazan is a parent, a nonprofit executive, a former public school teacher, and a product of San Diego Unified.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In her opening statement Hazan said her goal as a trustee is, “To ensure all kids reach their full potential we have to help them build self-efficacy, that intrinsic belief that they have what it takes to achieve their goals."

Petterson is also a graduate of the district, with a Ph.D. in anthropology from UC San Diego. He is also a parent who said he is committed to empowering the younger generation at a time they need it most.

“We live in troubled times, we are surrounded by real crises. Climate crisis, housing crisis, homelessness crisis, the crisis of wealth and income inequality, a crisis of racial and ethnic inequality, and on top of that we have a crisis of democracy," Petterson said.

Hazan and Petterson spoke with KPBS Midday Edition on Thursday about their goals for the district.

KPBS Midday Edition
M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
See stories by M.G. Perez
What stories are we missing when it comes to education in San Diego County?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Election 2022: Live results
Explore all national, state and local returns now.
See results →
More News