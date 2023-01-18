Study finds salary transparency could help close pay gap

A recent study from the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy suggests that companies may be more willing to close gender pay gaps when salary transparency mandates are made law.

The study, which looked at how Canadian universities responded once salary transparency laws were enacted, found that the salaries of female workers improved by 4% as a result.

Researchers also found that organizations were motivated to close wage gaps to maintain their reputation once this kind of data is made public.

"We’re seeing that, in response to salary transparency mandates by the government, organizations are actively reducing gender pay gaps in ways that we think are consistent with reputation management, ” said Elizabeth Lyons, an associate professor of management at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy and a co-author of the study.

In addition to good public relations, companies in recent years have been driven by a growing demand for equity in the workplace from workers across all sectors.

Lyons joined Midday Edition on Wednesday with more on her research.