Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Study finds salary transparency could help close pay gap

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published January 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM PST
A woman works in one of the meeting rooms at Hera Hub's Sorrento Mesa offices. Hera Hub is a shared office space for women.
Katie Schoolov
A woman works in one of the meeting rooms at Hera Hub's Sorrento Mesa offices. Hera Hub is a shared office space for women.

A recent study from the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy suggests that companies may be more willing to close gender pay gaps when salary transparency mandates are made law.

The study, which looked at how Canadian universities responded once salary transparency laws were enacted, found that the salaries of female workers improved by 4% as a result.

Researchers also found that organizations were motivated to close wage gaps to maintain their reputation once this kind of data is made public.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"We’re seeing that, in response to salary transparency mandates by the government, organizations are actively reducing gender pay gaps in ways that we think are consistent with reputation management, ” said Elizabeth Lyons, an associate professor of management at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy and a co-author of the study.

In addition to good public relations, companies in recent years have been driven by a growing demand for equity in the workplace from workers across all sectors.

Lyons joined Midday Edition on Wednesday with more on her research.

KPBS Midday Edition
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

More News