New CPR app guides bystanders through basic life support in real-time

If someone you know stopped breathing, would you know what to do? Being able to help in an emergency can mean the difference between life and death.

Dr. Mark Greenberg, a pediatric anesthesiologist at UC San Diego Health and professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine, created Rescue Me CPR! — an app that guides bystanders on how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The idea came to Greenberg after one of his daughters witnessed someone stop breathing after taking a pill at a party.

“I said, ‘Well, what would help?’ They said, ‘I wish we had an app.’ Then I said I’m going to make one,” he said.

Rescue Me CPR! is designed to to help bystanders provide basic life support in case of emergencies, even without prior CPR knowledge or training. Greenberg and his team wanted to make an app that would allow users to start CPR immediately.

“There are many apps that will teach CPR. But the problem is they are overly complicated and they are very slow at getting to the actual resuscitation,” he said.

Greenberg spoke with KPBS Midday Edition on Monday about the app. Rescue Me CPR! is available for free on iOS and Android.