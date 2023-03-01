Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Local brewer and rapper explores his creative side through beers and bars

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published March 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM PST
Kemet cropped.jpg
Kemet Ackee
Kemet Ackee poses with a four-pack of "All I Want" Kolsch, the beer he brewed for Black History Month in 2023, in this undated photo.

San Diego is a beer town.

With more than 150 independent craft breweries in the county, beer connoisseurs are hardly thirsty for choice.

What has long been missing from the craft brewing industry, however, is better representation of brewers from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

San Diego native and rapper Kemet Ackee is trying to change that, one beer at a time.

An army veteran, Ackee now works as a brewer at Second Chance Beer Company. He recently brewed the "All I Want" hoppy Kölsch-style beer in honor of Black History Month.

The unique creation was a collaboration with Ackee's clothing and lifestyle brand "All My Friends Are Rappers," which boosts San Diego's local hip-hop scene.

Ackee joined Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about being a brewer and some of his own "pairings" of favorite local brews and San Diego hip-hop artists.

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition Black Culture
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

KPBS-BlackCulture-880x542-@2x.jpg
Black History Month
Stories celebrating the rich Black culture, art and history found in San Diego and nationally.
Explore →
More News