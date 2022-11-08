Incumbents take leads in San Diego City Council races; Lee leads in D6 race

Four of San Diego's nine City Council districts are voting for their representatives Tuesday after the city's redistricting process redrew the boundaries last year. Of the council's even-numbered districts up for election in 2022, districts 2 and 6 saw the most substantial changes, while districts 4 and 8 were relatively unchanged.

District 2

District 2 incumbent Jennifer Campbell, a retired physician, is leading against Linda Lukacs, a dentist, educator and realtor. Campbell was the only incumbent in the June primary who failed to win a majority of the vote. She upset some constituents over her successful efforts to legalize and regulate the short-term home rental industry and her support for raising the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District.

Lukacs has said she can do a better job of communicating with her constituents and including them in the political process. She is the only candidate for city office that has the endorsement of the San Diego County Republican Party — a liability in a district where Democrats far outnumber Republicans and the GOP brand is still bound to former President Trump.

Live Results

District 4

District 4 is the least competitive race on the city ballot, incumbent Monica Montgomery Steppe took a big lead against Gloria Evangelista.

That was made clear by incumbent Monica Montgomery-Steppe's victory in the June primary with more than 71% of the vote. Montgomery-Steppe has campaigned on racial equity in city services and greater accountability for law enforcement.

Live Results

District 6

District 6 is the only city race with no incumbent after Councilmember Chris Cate, the last remaining Republican in San Diego elected office, was termed out.

In initial results Tuesday, Kent Lee, the outgoing head of the nonprofit that produces the San Diego Asian Film Festival, is leading with 56.4% of the vote, while former radio host Tommy Hough has 43.5%.

Hough's campaign has seized on anxieties surrounding growth and development in historically low-density neighborhoods, while Lee has sought to take a more middle-of-the-road approach in support of adding to the city's housing supply.

Live Results

District 8

District 8 sees incumbent Vivian Moreno facing off against her 2018 opponent, Antonio Martinez. Moreno, took a large early lead Tuesday over Martinez, 63%-37%.

Both candidates have campaigned on bringing more city resources to the district, which has historically seen less investment than wealthier parts of the city.