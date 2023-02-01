Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Politics

Chair Nora Vargas to give first State of County Address

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter,  Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published February 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM PST

Newly elected San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas is set to deliver her first State of the County Address on Wednesday evening.

She is expected to focus on housing and homelessness as some of her top priorities — that’s welcome news for many affordable housing advocates.

Local Initiatives Support Corporation of San Diego executive director Ricardo Flores hopes to hear about changes in zoning to bring more density to neighborhoods.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A handgun sits on a table inside a San Diego County gun shop, Sept. 5, 2018.
Public Safety
County says data shows gun policies work
Alexander Nguyen

“And not just in certain neighborhoods or on transit corridors, but in the county – how are we going to do that?" he said. "And how are we also going to think about tenant protections? I think that's another one that's really important here.”

Vargas is also expected to discuss food insecurity, mental health care, and public safety. Last month, in an informal meeting with reporters after she was elected board chair, Vargas said she would work to make resources available to communities who are on the front lines during the pandemic.

"It's going to be really important for us to do that and to make sure that we do everything that we can to close the gap of, particularly, the health care inequities that were exacerbated by the pandemic," Vargas said during that meeting.

She is also expected to talk more about the efforts to improve the local economy and workforce, transportation and infrastructure, plus a wide range of climate change goals.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"We are going to be looking at some of job creation and workforce development, especially around ... green technology and green energy. What does that look like for us as we're moving forward," Vargas said. "We have a couple of big board letters that we did in the last two years that we're now in the implementation facet of. So we're going to make sure that we're continuing to make sure that those are available and inclusive."

The State of the County Address is set to start at 6 p.m.

Tags

Politics San Diego Government
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Alexander Nguyen
As web producer, Alexander Nguyen is responsible for covering breaking news online, writing web stories, and copy editing and updating the station’s website and social media. Alexander has covered Southern California extensively for several publications, including Patch, Times of San Diego, MyNewsLA.com, and NBC San Diego where he won several Society of Professional Journalists and San Diego Press Club awards for his writing. Alexander is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and San Diego Press Club. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in journalism innovation from Syracuse University.
See stories by Alexander Nguyen
More News