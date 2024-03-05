Give Now
Politics

Live results: 2024 Primary Election - Chula Vista City Council District 3

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published March 5, 2024 at 8:42 PM PST
The Chula Vista city council chambers are pictured on Sept. 19, 2023 with the KPBS VoterHub branding in the top left corner.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS
/
California Local
The Chula Vista city council chambers are pictured on Sept. 19, 2023.

Live Results

Michael Inzunza emerged as the clear favorite in the Chula Vista City Council District 3 election.

Early results show Inzunza with a commanding lead over four remaining candidates.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

Why it matters

The City Council is Chula Vista’s legislative body. Councilmembers introduce legislation, review the budget, and advocate for their constituents.

The District 3 seat used to be occupied by Steve Padilla, a former mayor of Chula Vista who was elected to the State Senate in 2022. Alonso Gonzalez was appointed to finish Padilla’s term.

By the numbers

Inzunza outspent all of his opponents. Campaign finance disclosures show Inzunza spent $35,541 on the election.

Munguia spent $24,319.

The other candidates spent fewer than $10,000 and had not been actively campaigning in the last couple of months.

Inzunza was endorsed by the San Diego County Democratic Party and the San Diego Labor Council. Munguia was endorsed by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund and the Service Employee International Union – United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU UHW).

Rice-Vazquez was endorsed by the San Diego County Republican Party.

Looking ahead

Due to late-arriving mail ballots, it may take a few weeks for the Registrar of Voters to officially certify the election.

The top two vote getters will move on to a runoff election in November.

More News