Politics

North County students want to increase youth voter engagement

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Published August 9, 2024 at 7:58 AM PDT
Students hold a "Rock the Vote" sign and stickers for voter engagement event in Carlsbad, Calif. August 8, 2024.
Tania Thorne
Students hold a "Rock the Vote" sign and stickers for voter engagement event in Carlsbad, Calif. August 8, 2024.

A group of North County students wants younger generations to be more engaged this upcoming election.

They’re hosting "Rock the Vote" this Saturday in Carlsbad with things all generations enjoy: music, food, and giveaways.

"We're trying to increase youth voter literacy. We're going to have a lot of free music and some food stalls and ... civic organizations," said Sonali Sharma, one of the event organizers. "The entire idea is just to remind young voters that they should express their opinions through their vote."

The organizers are in high school and very close to voting in their first election.

When organizing this event, they wanted to be intentional in getting their peers attention.

"We felt like not many young people would want to come out because they weren't quite interested in civic engagement. That's why we decided to invite lots of school organizations, lots of student run organizations, as well as student-run bands, and ... a ton of food. Kids love food," said organizer Aleena Kim.

The nonpartisan event is to help youth get informed about their options and connect with local civic organizations.

"The organizations are going to be speaking one-on-one to attendees who come and pass by the event about the general elections and voting and just to spread awareness," said event organizer Mihika Juneja.

Carlsbad City Council member Priya Bhat-Patel helped organize the event.

She says it's refreshing to see younger youth wanting to be informed and involved.

"In this day and age, especially with so much going on in the political climate, seeing their energy, their excitement to want to continue to make a difference and make a change and inspire future generations, I think continues to inspire me to want to do that work."

Bhat-Patel adds the event is for all ages and presents an opportunity for older generations to connect with younger ones.

"They want to make sure everyone's voice is heard. They want to make sure everyone is being represented, that everyone has an ability to show up. And I think you can see that with the event that they've put together," she said.

Rock the Vote is happening on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Magee Park in Carlsbad from 4 to 7 p.m.

Politics North CountyVoter Hub
Tania Thorne
I love hearing from the community and listening to what's important to you. No story is too small. If it matters to you, more than likely it matters to somebody else too.
More News