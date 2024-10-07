Chula Vista City Council races explainer

- What does a city councilmember do?
- How much does a city councilmember get paid?
- What issues is the city councilmember facing?
- District 3: Key issues and candidates
- District 4: Key issues and candidates
- Quiz: Where do the candidates stand on issues that matter to you? ↗
- Find this race in your virtual ballot ↗
What does the city councilmember do?
The City Council is Chula Vista’s legislative body. Representatives introduce legislation, review policies and advocate for their constituents. City Council members can also represent Chula Vista on regional boards like the San Diego Association of Governments, or SANDAG.
The City Council prepares Chula Vista’s budget. They make important decisions regarding how public tax dollars are spent. This includes expanding municipal services or cutting public programs to fund other priorities.
There are four council districts in Chula Vista. The Districts 3 and 4 seats are on the ballot for the March 2024 election. To find your council district, search for your address here.
How much does a city councilmember get paid?
City Councilmembers are part-time employees and currently make $62,954 per year.
What issues are city councilmembers facing?
Public Trust
One of the biggest issues that candidates for the City Council face this year is earning the trust of Chula Vista voters. The council was thrown into turmoil earlier this year after sitting councilmember Andrea Cardenas resigned and pleaded guilty to stealing more than $175,000 from state and federal taxpayers.
Housing and Homelessness
The average cost of buying a home has continued to rise in Chula Vista, while the median cost of renting a home has fallen slightly this year. Meanwhile, the number of people experiencing homelessness has continued to grow.
City councilmembers set policies that govern housing and homelessness in Chula Vista. They can pass ordinances affecting renters and landlords, oversee the construction of new homes, and regulate how much funding goes toward shelters and permanent supportive housing.
Development and Infrastructure
Development and infrastructure have been a constant focus of the City Council. That means major forward-looking projects like the planned Bayfront Resort, the University and Innovation District and the city’s strengthening arts scene. That also includes crucial maintenance like shoring up the city’s storm drains, working to prevent wildfires and improving equal access to parks.
City councilmembers make key decisions on these projects and can ask voters to raise taxes or seek out county, state and federal funding so the city has more money available.
District 3: Key issues and candidates
District 3 is in the southeast part of Chula Vista, which includes the neighborhoods of Sunbow and Otay Ranch. The district also features the “University and Innovation District,” a plot of land the city set aside to bring a four-year university to the South Bay.
Who are the candidates for District 3?
Michael Inzunza
- Undersheriff, San Diego Sheriff’s Department
- Registered Democrat (was registered as Republican until November 2020)
- Worked in the Sheriff’s Department since 1985
Closer look
Michael Inzunza was born and raised in Chula Vista and currently works as a legislative advocate for the California School Boards Association. He also serves on the City’s Charter Review Commission.
Inzunza said his work as a city commissioner focused on creating greater accountability for city officials.
“I will always be accessible to any resident that wants to communicate and I will always support transparency initiatives to have an open government policy,” he said in a statement.
Inzunza wants to build more housing, both affordable and market-rate. He says it’s important to have both options to sustain Chula Vista’s growing middle class.
He also said he supported the city providing homelessness services, but said authorities should not allow anyone to sleep in front of “homes, businesses, parks and schools.”
“I support sleeping lots in designated safe zones that can keep our city safe and also be accessible to county social service providers to offer medical needs and transition into temporary housing,” he said.
Inzunza hopes to focus on adding more union-represented jobs and opportunities for local businesses in Chula Vista, particularly through the new University and Innovation District.
He strongly supports the use of drones and other surveillance technology in order to help Chula Vista police and other first responders react more quickly.
“While I will always believe in public oversight of law enforcement, I will also always support the necessary tools to keep our families safe,” he said.
Key endorsements
- Chula Vista Police Officers Association
- Chula Vista Firefighters Local 2180
- San Diego County Democratic Party
Leticia Munguia
- Board of Directors for CSA San Diego County
- Decades of experience as a community organizer
- Current human resources manager at Sweetwater Authority
Closer look
Munguia is currently a human resources manager at Sweetwater Authority, the local water agency, and has spent decades working as a consultant on employee and labor relations for organizations like the California School Employees Association, the American Federation of State and Municipal Employees and UC Berkeley. She previously ran an unsuccessful campaign for state assembly.
Munguia pledged to hold office hours, set up meet-and-greets with local businesses and host an annual open house and town halls in an effort to increase public trust.
“My commitment to service is rooted in many decades of volunteerism, serving in the AmeriCorps Program and being of service to the community you live in,” she said in a statement.
Munguia supports the research-backed Housing-First approach to homelessness, which prioritizes helping unsheltered people move into permanent housing with supportive services.
She plans to focus on improving roads and streets to make sure the new Bayfront Resort is accessible, retrofitting city facilities to prepare for earthquakes and adding new fire stations in Cota Vera, Montecito and Escaya.
Munguia also wants to establish a review committee for the Chula Vista Police Department.
“This committee, which has been discussed by prior councils and needs to be convened, will provide a platform for the citizens of Chula Vista to voice their concerns, commence the re-establishment of trust, and facilitate their access to the Chula Vista Police Department personnel,” she said in a statement.
Key endorsements
- County of San Diego Chair Nora Vargas
- Former Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas
- Chula Vista Councilmember Jose Preciado
District 4: Key issues and candidates
The District 4 city councilmember represents Southwest Chula Vista, which extends west of the I-805 freeway and south of L Street.
Who are the candidates for District 4?
Cesar Fernandez
- Board Member, Chula Vista Elementary School District
- Registered Democrat
- Former high school math teacher
Closer look
Fernandez began his career as an instructional aide in the San Diego Unified School District.
He went on to teach math at schools in San Diego Unified and Sweetwater Union High School District for over 20 years and was first appointed to the board of the Chula Vista Elementary School District in 2021.
Fernandez wants to focus on the city’s cost of living. He said he would prioritize building more affordable homes and work to get unsheltered communities into housing.
“I am committed to creating more housing opportunities for all income levels — especially projects that maximize land use and promote sustainable, walkable communities,” he said in a statement. “And I’ll fight to ensure local workers get the first shot at new jobs on new city projects, especially the Bayfront.”
Fernandez also said he would push for an audit to identify whether District 4 has been underserved in the city budget.
Key endorsements
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- Chula Vista Police Officers Association
- San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council
Rudy Ramirez
- Former City Councilmember
- Registered Democrat
- Current business owner in Southwest Chula Vista
Closer look
Ramirez grew up in Southwest Chula Vista and previously served on the City Council in 2006.
He entered politics advocating for local businesses in Southwest Chula Vista and served on a number of city boards, including the Board of Ethics, before being elected to the City Council. Since holding office then, he has run unsuccessfully for several other offices, including mayor and state assembly.
Ramirez pledged to hold “Public Office Hours” every month in an effort to build trust with voters.
“I want to engage the community in a robust public dialogue in a way similar to what I started in 2006 when first elected,” he said.
Ramirez also wants to focus on the lack of infrastructure and maintenance in District 4 and plans to monitor the "ancillary effects" of major developments like the Bayfront resort, which he worries could crowd the city with tourists and erode its character.
He supports the controversial Sunbreak Ranch proposal for addressing homelessness, which involves pushing unhoused.
Key endorsements
- Ramirez previously told KPBS that he is not seeking out endorsements.
