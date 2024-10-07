Chula Vista City Council races explainer

Get ready to vote Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Launch →

What does the city councilmember do?

The City Council is Chula Vista’s legislative body. Representatives introduce legislation, review policies and advocate for their constituents. City Council members can also represent Chula Vista on regional boards like the San Diego Association of Governments, or SANDAG.

The City Council prepares Chula Vista’s budget. They make important decisions regarding how public tax dollars are spent. This includes expanding municipal services or cutting public programs to fund other priorities.

There are four council districts in Chula Vista. The Districts 3 and 4 seats are on the ballot for the March 2024 election. To find your council district, search for your address here .

How much does a city councilmember get paid?

City Councilmembers are part-time employees and currently make $62,954 per year.



What issues are city councilmembers facing?

Public Trust

One of the biggest issues that candidates for the City Council face this year is earning the trust of Chula Vista voters. The council was thrown into turmoil earlier this year after sitting councilmember Andrea Cardenas resigned and pleaded guilty to stealing more than $175,000 from state and federal taxpayers.

Housing and Homelessness

The average cost of buying a home has continued to rise in Chula Vista, while the median cost of renting a home has fallen slightly this year. Meanwhile, the number of people experiencing homelessness has continued to grow.

City councilmembers set policies that govern housing and homelessness in Chula Vista. They can pass ordinances affecting renters and landlords, oversee the construction of new homes, and regulate how much funding goes toward shelters and permanent supportive housing.

Development and Infrastructure

Development and infrastructure have been a constant focus of the City Council. That means major forward-looking projects like the planned Bayfront Resort, the University and Innovation District and the city’s strengthening arts scene. That also includes crucial maintenance like shoring up the city’s storm drains, working to prevent wildfires and improving equal access to parks.

City councilmembers make key decisions on these projects and can ask voters to raise taxes or seek out county, state and federal funding so the city has more money available.



District 3: Key issues and candidates

District 3 is in the southeast part of Chula Vista, which includes the neighborhoods of Sunbow and Otay Ranch. The district also features the “University and Innovation District,” a plot of land the city set aside to bring a four-year university to the South Bay.



Who are the candidates for District 3?

Courtesy of Michael Inzunza Michael Inzunza, a 2024 candidate for the District 3 seat on Chula Vista's City Council, stands for a portrait in this undated photo.

Michael Inzunza

Undersheriff, San Diego Sheriff’s Department

Registered Democrat (was registered as Republican until November 2020)

Worked in the Sheriff’s Department since 1985

Closer look Michael Inzunza was born and raised in Chula Vista and currently works as a legislative advocate for the California School Boards Association. He also serves on the City’s Charter Review Commission. Inzunza said his work as a city commissioner focused on creating greater accountability for city officials. “I will always be accessible to any resident that wants to communicate and I will always support transparency initiatives to have an open government policy,” he said in a statement. Inzunza wants to build more housing, both affordable and market-rate. He says it’s important to have both options to sustain Chula Vista’s growing middle class. He also said he supported the city providing homelessness services, but said authorities should not allow anyone to sleep in front of “homes, businesses, parks and schools.” “I support sleeping lots in designated safe zones that can keep our city safe and also be accessible to county social service providers to offer medical needs and transition into temporary housing,” he said. Inzunza hopes to focus on adding more union-represented jobs and opportunities for local businesses in Chula Vista, particularly through the new University and Innovation District. He strongly supports the use of drones and other surveillance technology in order to help Chula Vista police and other first responders react more quickly. “While I will always believe in public oversight of law enforcement, I will also always support the necessary tools to keep our families safe,” he said.



Key endorsements

Chula Vista Police Officers Association

Chula Vista Firefighters Local 2180

San Diego County Democratic Party

Courtesy of Leticia Munguia Leticia Munguia, a 2024 candidate for the District 3 seat on Chula Vista's City Council, stands for a portrait in this undated photo.

Leticia Munguia

Board of Directors for CSA San Diego County

Decades of experience as a community organizer

Current human resources manager at Sweetwater Authority

Closer look Munguia is currently a human resources manager at Sweetwater Authority, the local water agency, and has spent decades working as a consultant on employee and labor relations for organizations like the California School Employees Association, the American Federation of State and Municipal Employees and UC Berkeley. She previously ran an unsuccessful campaign for state assembly. Munguia pledged to hold office hours, set up meet-and-greets with local businesses and host an annual open house and town halls in an effort to increase public trust. “My commitment to service is rooted in many decades of volunteerism, serving in the AmeriCorps Program and being of service to the community you live in,” she said in a statement. Munguia supports the research-backed Housing-First approach to homelessness, which prioritizes helping unsheltered people move into permanent housing with supportive services. She plans to focus on improving roads and streets to make sure the new Bayfront Resort is accessible, retrofitting city facilities to prepare for earthquakes and adding new fire stations in Cota Vera, Montecito and Escaya. Munguia also wants to establish a review committee for the Chula Vista Police Department. “This committee, which has been discussed by prior councils and needs to be convened, will provide a platform for the citizens of Chula Vista to voice their concerns, commence the re-establishment of trust, and facilitate their access to the Chula Vista Police Department personnel,” she said in a statement.



Key endorsements

County of San Diego Chair Nora Vargas

Former Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas

Chula Vista Councilmember Jose Preciado

District 4: Key issues and candidates

The District 4 city councilmember represents Southwest Chula Vista, which extends west of the I-805 freeway and south of L Street.



Courtesy of Cesar Fernandez Cesar Fernandez, candidate for the District 4 seat on Chula Vista's City Council, stands for a portrait in this undated photo.

Cesar Fernandez

Board Member, Chula Vista Elementary School District

Registered Democrat

Former high school math teacher

Closer look Fernandez began his career as an instructional aide in the San Diego Unified School District. He went on to teach math at schools in San Diego Unified and Sweetwater Union High School District for over 20 years and was first appointed to the board of the Chula Vista Elementary School District in 2021. Fernandez wants to focus on the city’s cost of living. He said he would prioritize building more affordable homes and work to get unsheltered communities into housing. “I am committed to creating more housing opportunities for all income levels — especially projects that maximize land use and promote sustainable, walkable communities,” he said in a statement. “And I’ll fight to ensure local workers get the first shot at new jobs on new city projects, especially the Bayfront.” Fernandez also said he would push for an audit to identify whether District 4 has been underserved in the city budget.



Key endorsements

San Diego County Democratic Party

Chula Vista Police Officers Association

San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council

Courtesy of Rudy Ramirez Rudy Ramirez, a 2024 candidate for the District 4 seat on Chula Vista's City Council, stands for a portrait in this undated photo.

Rudy Ramirez

Former City Councilmember

Registered Democrat

Current business owner in Southwest Chula Vista

Closer look Ramirez grew up in Southwest Chula Vista and previously served on the City Council in 2006. He entered politics advocating for local businesses in Southwest Chula Vista and served on a number of city boards, including the Board of Ethics, before being elected to the City Council. Since holding office then, he has run unsuccessfully for several other offices, including mayor and state assembly. Ramirez pledged to hold “Public Office Hours” every month in an effort to build trust with voters. “I want to engage the community in a robust public dialogue in a way similar to what I started in 2006 when first elected,” he said. Ramirez also wants to focus on the lack of infrastructure and maintenance in District 4 and plans to monitor the "ancillary effects" of major developments like the Bayfront resort, which he worries could crowd the city with tourists and erode its character. He supports the controversial Sunbreak Ranch proposal for addressing homelessness, which involves pushing unhoused.

Key endorsements

Ramirez previously told KPBS that he is not seeking out endorsements.

