Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

General Election 2024 quiz: Where do local candidates stand on issues that matter to you?

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Published October 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT

Do you know who you're voting for?
Play the quiz to find out where local candidates stand on issues that matter to you.

Click to start the quiz

The November General Election is right around the corner. Do you know who you're voting for?

If not, scroll down to play an interactive quiz that will help you find out where local candidates stand on issues that matter to you. Answer four multiple choice questions covering topics from law enforcement to housing.

Once you've completed the quiz, you can explore which candidates answered similarly to you. KPBS also asked candidates additional questions specific to the position they're running for; you can read these at the end.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Candidates answered with a YES, NO, OTHER, or CHOOSE NOT TO ANSWER, as well as a short explanation for each answer.

The following races are included in this quiz: San Diego City Council, Chula Vista City Council, San Diego County Board of Supervisors and San Diego Mayor.

Editor's Note: A few candidates did not respond to KPBS' questions. 

gradient from blue to red

Quiz: Where do local candidates stand on issues that matter to you?

Tags

Politics Voter Hub
Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey
More News